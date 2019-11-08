Third Annual Dance for Dana Dance-A-Thon Set for Nov. 24

On Sunday, Nov. 24, local dancing schools and teams will join together to host the Third Annual “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon at the Rumney Marsh Academy Gymnasium to benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Nicole Paolo founded the event in 2017 in honor of those who courageously fight or have lost their battle to cancer. The event exemplifies dancing for a purpose, an important philosophy for the Dance for Dana Team.

The “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon is a fun, finessed-based event for dancers of all ages and levels that instills the importance of coming together as a community to help others. There will be live dance performances, follow-along routines, event day drawings, and prizes for the top earning dancing schools, including an opportunity to perform at the 2020 “Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl” in Boston.

Last year, the event collectively raised over $40,000 for vital cancer research at Dana-Farber. The “Dance for Dana” team is comprised of the following dancing schools: Beverly Richards Dance Center, East Boston; Dance Revolution with Erika, Revere; Jessica Gordon Academy of Performing Arts, Winthrop; Mantia Sisters Dance Academy, Revere; Nicole Zervas Dance Academy, Revere; Sheila

Rosanio’s School of Dance & Gymnastics, Revere; Darcy’s Dance Academy, Malden; Merrimack College Dance Team, North Andover.

“Dance for Dana” was also recently awarded the “Team Spirit Award” by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Event Fundraising team. This award is given in recognition of the event’s outstanding contributions to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund. The Team Spirit Award is awarded to an event in recognition of its mission to move and to inspire members of the community to support the mission of Dana-Farber.

As we embark upon the holiday season, please consider giving back by making a monetary donation or donating an auction item to the event. If you are interested in donating an auction item, please email [email protected] by Nov. 8. You can also donate directly by visiting: https://dancefordana.weebly.com. All donations are appreciated immensely, and one hundred percent of all money raised is given directly to Dana-Farber.

The “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon is not a public event and is only open to students of the above-listed dancing schools and teams and their families. For more information, please email [email protected]