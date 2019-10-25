Tree Damage, Power Outages Affect Revere During Major Storm

A major storm, bringing heavy rain and 60-70 miles per hour gusts of wind, hit Revere and the region last Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

Revere DPW Supt. Paul Argenzio said there was damage to a large number of trees in the city along with power outages, but no reports of flooding.

“There were power outages that affected residents and knocked out some traffic signals along North Shore Road and American Legion Highway,” said Argenzio. “In terms of tree damage, Beachmont and Point of Pines were hit the hardest. A couple of very large trees landed on houses on Crescent Avenue and Bradstreet Avenue.”

The DPW chief said the Revere Police Department “did an excellent job” directing the traffic at the busy intersections, notably at Revere Street and American Legion Highway (near Blanchard’s Liquors). Motorists seeking to make a left turn from American Legion Highway on to Revere Street were directed to continue on toward Bell Circle.

Argenzio said the DPW responded to 60 residences for tree and limb-clearing operations.

“The tree calls started to come in around 2 a.m. (Thursday),” said Argenzio. “We had a tree company on standby because we knew there were going to be some problems. We also had own tree crew at the City Yard on standby.”