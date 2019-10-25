Obituaries 10-23-2019

Edith Orlandella

Fabulous Cook Known for her Exceptional Baked Goods

Edith (Fino) Orlandella of Revere died on Oct. 21 at the age of 95.

Born in Chelsea on March 11, 1924 to the late Joseph Fino and Michelina (DeAngelis), she was the beloved wife of the late Hugo Orlandella, devoted mother of John Orlandella and his wife, Kelly of Naples Fla., Stephen Orlandella of Phoenix, Ariz., Diane Orlandella of Revere, and the late Leonard Orlandella; cherished grandmother of Kirsten Orlandella of Florida and Alex and Maya Orlandella of Arizona.

Edith was a devoted wife for over 59 years and a wonderful, loving mother to her four children and three grandchildren. She had many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Edith was a fabulous cook and was known for her exceptional baked goods. Everyone loved when she would make them their favorite treats. Her famous apple pies were everyone’s favorite. We have many fond memories of her laughing and dancing with all her family and friends especially her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Edith was a bright light in our lives and will be sorely missed.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Mary Parziale

Mass. Labor Division Retiree

Mary (Gallo) Parziale of Dracut, formerly of Revere, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21 at the age of 100 years and 9 months.

She was the beloved wife of the late Domenic Baldassari with whom she had eight children and the late Romeo Parziale, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.

Mary was born in Salemi, in the province of Trapani, Italy to Pietro and Giuseppina (Marrone) Gallo and entered the United States with her parents and siblings at the age of 11 months. She resided in the North End of Boston for many years where she raised her children.

Mary retired from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’s Labor Division where she gave 25 years of service. She was a dedicated employee and received many accolades, one of her favorites being from Governor Michael Dukakis.

Mary lived for many years in Revere with her beloved husband, Romeo and has recently resided at the Arbors Assisted Living Facility in Dracut where she happily made many friends. Mary loved playing Bingo and greatly enjoyed trips to the Casino where she played the penny slots.

Mary was the beloved mother of Joan Tutela Leve and her husband, Robert Leve (and her late husband Domenic Tutela), Peter Baldassari and his late wife, Frannie, Donna Rodriguez and her husband, Ray, Lucille Baldassari, and the late Domenic (Junior), Victor, Robert, and Dennis (Dineen) Baldassari. She was the adored grandmother of Tami, Karen, Alfred, Marlene, Julie, Dawn, Richard, Robert, Rhonda, Marisa, Ramon, Michelle, Danielle, Randy, Robert, Janelle, Paulee, and the late Jodi. Mary was also lovingly survived by 40 great-grandchildren and 29 great great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St. Medford on Friday, October 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Services will conclude with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Nicholas Pepe

Revere Fire Department Retiree

Nicholas “Gigi” Pepe, Retired RFD, of Peabody, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Oct. 17 at the age of 75.

Born in Chelsea on Jan. 13, 1944 to the late Augustus and Theresa (Cataldo), he was the devoted father of Jacqueline Lawler and her husband, Robert of Dracut and Nicholas “Nick” Pepe and his wife, Colleen of Peabody; cherished grandfather of Stephanie and Shauna Mazzie, Chas Ricard and Bianca Pepe; adored brother of Fred Pepe of Revere and the late Dolores Carrasquillo.

Nick retired from the Revere Fire Department and was a member of the Revere Moose for many years. Prior to becoming a member of the RFD, Nick was a barber. During his retirement Nick painted houses. Nick was a man of few words who enjoyed his quiet time as well as spending time with his family and friends.

He lived with his son and daughter-in-law for many years and enjoyed his weekly “gravy Sundays” at his daughter’s house. Nick had a love for old cars, race horses, greyhounds, keno and cigars. He spent a lot of time puttering around, fixing things and keeping things neat and tidy.

He also enjoyed his time sitting outside in the warm weather. Nick defines the saying “creature of habit.” He enjoyed his daily routine which included walking to meet his friends at Dunkin Donuts, the mall and stopping by his favorite local corner store to play Keno and scratch tickets. He was always chasing the dream, but lived a simple humble life, his way with few regrets. Nick will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Private Interment. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Barbara Bradley

Of Revere, Formerly of Lynn

Barbara K. (Harwood) Bradley, 84, of Revere passed away on Wednesday evening, Oct. 16 at Cambridge Health Alliance in Everett with her loving family at her side following a brief illness.

The wife of the late Thomas M. Bradley, Jr.,Barbara was born April 13, 1935 in Lynn, the daughter of the late Alfred F. and Grayce I. (Dwinell) Harwood. She grew up in Lynn and was a graduate of Lynn English High School, Class of 1952.

After marrying her loving husband, she moved to Revere, residing in the Beachmont area for the rest of her life.

Barbara’s true devotion was taking care of her family, treasuring the time she shared with all of them. She was also a professional knitter and crocheter.

After graduating High School, she worked for the Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. She later worked at the State Street Smoke Shop, took care of many babies, and worked at the Ramada Inn.

Barbara was a devoted mother to her children: Thomas M. Bradley, III, of Revere, Dee Alves and her husband, Anthony, Jr. of East Boston, Barbara Lucchesi and her husband, Roberto, of Revere, and Randy Bradley-Campbell and his husband, Giovanni of Revere; the beloved grandmother to Terri-Ann, Amanda, Corrie, Kassandra, Aaron and Madison. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Shadow and Faith, her chosen children, Linda Camp and Bob Ballum, her daughter-in-law Susan Bradley of St. Albans, Vt., her sister-in-law, Sr. Thomas Joseph, SSJ of Brighton, and her best friend Loretta Ott of Peabody as well as by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her loving husband and her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her son, Scott C. Bradley and her brother, Alfred F. “Unc” Harwood, Jr.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St. Lynn. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the C.H.A. Foundation for Elder Services ,230 Highland Ave. Fifth Floor, Somerville, MA 02139. To share an online condolence, please, visit www.cuffemcginn.com.

Diane Antonucci

Of Revere

Diane (Delaney) Antonucci of Revere passed away on Friday, Oct. 18 at the age of 68.

The beloved wife of the late Phillip Antonucci, Jr. , she was the devoted mother of Kimberly M. Colon of Revere and Phillip D. Antonucci III and his companion, Donna DiVenuti of Revere, loving daughter of the late Herbert Delaney and Ivy (Constance., cherished grandmother of Brianna, Alexandra, Phillip, Michael, Tyler and Kyle and adored great-grandmother of Na’leah. She was the dear sister of Gloria Williams and her husband, John of Sanford Maine, Fraiser Delaney of Merrick, Ma and her sister in-law Elaine Antonucci of Revere; loving niece of Stephanie Williams of Sanford, Maine, and Amy and her husband, Chris Gattoni of Beverly.

A Graveside Service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Vladimir Voina

Prominent journalist, First Recipient of Russian Nieman Fellow at Harvard University

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation today, Wednesday, Oct. 23 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere from 5 to 7 p.m., for Vladimir A. Voina, 83, who passed following a brief and devastating illness on Oct.16. Interment will be held privately.

Mr. Voina was a prominent journalist who wrote for a number of newspapers and magazines in the United States and around the world, a writer and a human and civil rights activist. Formerly of Moscow, Russia, he was residing in Boston.

He was the first Russian Nieman Fellow at Harvard University. He will always be remembered as an incredible person, a wonderful friend, a Globe trotter and a big dreamer. He had a lust for life full of good books, films and music.

He was the cherished brother to Marina Taran and devoted uncle to Alexandra Taran and Victoria Taran, all of Revere, dear father to Kristina Voina and Maryana Ryabtseva, both of Moscow, Russia and Robert Knox of Brunswick, Maine, and proud grandfather to Arseniy and Gleb Voina and Nicole and Beata Ryabtseva, all of Russia. He is also lovingly survived by his former wives, Professor Jane Knox-Voina of Brunswick, Maine and Galina (Kodlubovskaya) Voina of Moscow, Russia.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

William McCarthy

1946 — 2019

William John McCarthy, 73, of Marblehead, passed away on Oct. 11 at Mass. General Hospital surrounded by his immediate family and friends.

Billy was born on Aug. 26, 1946 to the late William and Margaret McCarthy in Revere, He was raised in Revere where he excelled on the football field. After graduating from Revere High School in 1964, he went on to study education and play football at Northeastern University. Billy graduated in 1969 with a BA in Education and then earned his Master’s in Education from Boston City College.

In 1967, he met Dianne Morrison in Falmouth. They wed in 1971, going on to have two children, Kerrin and Michael.

After graduation, he landed his first teaching position in Marblehead in 1970. He spent 37 years in the Marblehead school system. Bill was a cornerback and special team coach for the Magicians varsity football team as well as a track and field coach; which he absolutely loved.

Billy had a passion for coaching in town and was well known to many students. One of his greatest joys, and a source of great pride for Billy, was hearing from former students about how he influenced their lives and sparked their love of sport.

In 2005, post-retirement, Coach Mac continued his gift, volunteering his time to assist in coaching football and track and he was especially enthused when asked to coach the girls’ powderpuff football team! He spent the rest of his free time skiing, golfing, sailing and attending HS sports games.

Billy leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Dianne; his daughter, Kerrin, son Michael and his wife, Patricia, and their three children, Molly, Finn and Gray. He also leaves behind his brother, Paul and his wife, Patricia of Dayton, Ohio; his sister, Georgie and the late Tom Hagstrom of Revere; his sister, Elinor and Charles Kelley of Revere as well as several nieces and nephews in Massachusetts, Ohio and Japan.

Funeral arrangements were by Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street. His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Marblehead. Interment was at Waterside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the McCarthy family asks that donations be made to a cause that was near and dear to Billy; The Marblehead Track Association. www.marbleheadtrack.org . 3 Bessom St., No. 154; Marblehead, MA 01945. To share a memory or leave online condolences, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com.

Richard Racki

40-Year Cab Driver With a Warm and Peaceful Heart

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church in Everett on Friday, Oct. 18 for Richard A. Racki, who passed away at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston surrounded by his loving family on Oct.13. He was 77 years old. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born and raised in Chelsea, he attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and was a proud graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1960.

The majority of Richard’s working career was spent as a veteran taxi-cab driver using his uncanny mass of knowledge of the geographic of Everett, Malden, Revere, Chelsea, East Boston and the surrounding communities. He spent over 40 years in the taxi-industry, with Independent Cab and Yellow Cab in Chelsea.

A Chelsea native, Richard has been a resident of Everett for the past 35 years. One of his passions was for the game of bowling. He held a 50-year membership with the Sportsmen’s Bowling League on the Lynnway in Lynn and also a membership with the Pro Bowling League of the North Shore. Richie also held affiliations with the Merritt Club of Chelsea and the former Chelsea Lodge of the Moose #736.

In true spirit to his large personality, he offered on many occasions to orchestrate events as a DJ for family and friends. For many years, he worked with the organization “Parents Without Partners” as a DJ. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his warm and peaceful heart and his ability to rule as a peacemaker.

He was the beloved husband of Laura M. Bessler of Everett, devoted father of Roberta L. Racki of Chelsea, Brian R. Racki and his wife, Athanasia of Lynn, Nicole A. Bessler of Freetown and Matthew J. Bessler and his wife, Michelle of Everett; cherished grandfather of Ottavia J. Racki of Chelsea, Stephanie A. Racki of Allston, Myranda and Taylor Newton, both of Dracut, Cameron Newton of Woburn and Sydnee, Erin, Macayla and Alyssa Bessler, all of Everett. He was the adored great-grandfather of Giovanni, Izaiah, Dante, Ayla and Wyatt; dear brother of Nathalie Bernard and her husband, Robert of Revere, Anthony Racki and his wife, Genevieve of Lynn, Gregory Racki and his companion Nancy, of Revere, James Racki and his wife, Nancy of South Carolina and the late Frances Oreto and the former husband of the late Deborah (Vannelli) Racki. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Ellen Hamilton

30-Year Department of Veterans Affairs Employee

Ellen M. (Bowen) Hamilton passed away peacefully Saturday evening, Oct 19 at her friend’s home in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was 62 years old.

A lifelong resident of Chelsea, the daughter of the late Dennis J. and Lillian (Wedge) Bowen, Ellen attended Chelsea Public Schools and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1975. Ellen dedicated her working career to the Department of Veterans Affairs in Boston. She worked as a fiduciary for veterans, ensuring they received the compensation they were entitled to. Ellen dedicated 30 years of service to Veterans Affairs.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, dancing, going to concerts and shopping. Most importantly, Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

The wife of the late Robert P. Hamilton, she was the beloved mother of Jessica L. (Bowen) Falzone and her husband, Michael of Revere, dear sister of Dennis Bowen and his significant other, Janet of Florida, Kevin Bowen and his wife, Mary of Rhode Island, Kathy Conlan and her husband, Ronald of Connecticut, Eileen Reddington and her husband, Jack of Woburn, Barbara Bowen and her significant other, Joe Wilton of New Hampshire and the late Christine Bowen. She is also lovingly survived by three grandchildren, Gianni Falzone of Boston, Nicholas Falzone of Allston and Christian Falzone of Michigan and by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere at 10 a.m. Interment is private. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home today, Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral home is fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com.