Cooperative Agreement Helps Fund CAPIC Mission

This week, Mayor Brian Arrigo, along with CAPIC Executive Director, Robert Repucci, and Councilor-At-Large Anthony Zambuto, announced the signing of a Grant Agreement between the City of Revere and Community Action Programs Inter-City (CAPIC). The city funding will enable CAPIC to assist at-risk residents identify housing, and provide human services to achieve self-sufficiency and advance overall quality of life.

“CAPIC has been a tremendous partner to Revere, and has provided invaluable services to our residents when they need it most,” said Mayor Arrigo. “By entering into a Grant Agreement, this will allow CAPIC to enhance their level of support to our residents, and most important, ensure that funding is readily available to provide immediate relief during an emergency situation.”

Championed by Councillor Zambuto, the City Council unanimously approved a motion to establish an Emergency Fund for CAPIC to respond to the needs of residents in Revere. Scope of services will include distributing funds to assist at-risk families who are in immediate need of housing, sustain tenancies, conduct landlord mediations, and guide residents through the process to apply for public housing or state voucher programs. In addition, capacity to shelter victims due to fire, natural disaster, or other hardships.

“This is a historic time for the City of Revere and for CAPIC, whereas, we are both partners in helping people stay in their homes,” said Executive Director Repucci. “Councillor Tony Zambuto was able to introduce this concept to the Mayor, who readily accepted it as an important benefit for residents.”

Repucci has engraved his legacy at CAPIC, servicing the residents and seniors in Revere, Chelsea, and Winthrop for the past 41 years.

CAPIC is a private, non-profit corporation charted in 1967 and designated to identify and eradicate the root causes of poverty in Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop. To learn more about CAPIC’s services and programs visit capicinc.org or contact the main office at (617) 884-6130.