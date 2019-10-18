Sonny Myers Park Will be Reconstructed

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo announced that the City has been awarded a $266,515 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs that will help fund the reconstruction of Sonny Myers Park next summer.

“We are grateful to the Baker-Polito Administration for their commitment to create and restore parks and recreational land use across the Commonwealth,” said Mayor Arrigo. “Sonny Myers Park is one of the most popular recreational areas of the city. It a classic urban park, a quiet refuge for families and residents who seek a respite from their busy day.”

The renovation will include new play structures, walkways, seating, and fence repair. The park will meet ADA requirements after upgrades to entry points and ground surfaces, and the project will also include landscape enhancements that will preserve the shade tree canopy that makes the park a welcome refuge for residents looking to escape the hot summer sun. The full cost of the renovation is estimated to cost $396,734. The City Council unanimously approved a Resolution in July committing the full funding of the work anticipating the grant amount in reimbursement.

Revere’s grant is part of five separate state programs that will help communities and land trusts across the Commonwealth conserve nearly 1200 acres of land and renovate 24 urban parks. Revere’s grant derives from the Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Grant Program, which provided over $7.6 million in grant funding in 23 Massachusetts cities and towns.

“I applaud our Community Development team for producing a Grant application that faced stiff competition from communities across the state and ultimately was deemed worthy of approval,” said Mayor Arrigo. “And I congratulate the City Council for its vote that approved the park renovations in to support the grant application. Once again, Revere’s close working relationship with the Baker-Polito Administration has yielded benefits for our residents.”

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke of the importance of land conservation and urban parks. “Land protection and conservation play an integral role in our Administration’s efforts to protect the Commonwealth’s environmental resources and address the impact of climate change,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through these grants, we are investing in expanding and improving the network of local conservation areas where residents enjoy the outdoors.”

Mayor Arrigo added that “this grant helps us continue our long-term, citywide mission to renovate parks and recreational spaces that have fallen into poor condition after being overlooked for years. Safe, modern public spaces, where all residents feel welcome, are a vital part of maintaining a high quality of life in a city.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito added that “public parks and open spaces led to strong economies and a good quality of life, so our Administration is pleased to invest in these important projects.”