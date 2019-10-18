Meeting Highlights Coastal Resilience

Special To The Journal

Residents packed the function room at the Point of Pines Yacht Club for a community meeting Sept. 26 to discuss the next steps for making the Point of Pines and Riverside area of Revere more resilient to natural hazards and climate change.

Elle Baker, project planner for the Revere Strategic Planning and Economic Development Department, explained that because the city had gone through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) planning process and submitted its MVP plan to the state Executive Office of Environmental Affairs, Revere was deemed an MVP community and eligible to receive MVP action grant funding.

“We’ve identified our top action item from the MVP planning process and that is to do a feasibility study for the Point of Pines region of the city,” said Baker. “The feasibility study will lead to solutions to move forward and create better coastal resiliency in that area of the city.”

Baker said two years ago the rising tides caused by major storms led to North Shore Road and Revere Beach Boulevard being closed due to flooding. Rice Avenue also

“We understand this is a regional issue and we’re taking in to consideration the projects for the rising sea levels going forward,” said Baker.

Mayor Brian Arrigo also spoke at the meeting at the PPYC.

“As a coastal community, it is imperative we remain proactive with our state and regional partners to help make our community more resilient,” said Arrigo. “A top priority for me is making sure we’re doing what we can to protect our residents and the neighborhoods we know are most vulnerable to flooding. Thanks to the support of the Baker Administration and Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, we can now pursue and implement resiliency measures to ensure we are prepared for the inevitable impacts of climate change.”