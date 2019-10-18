Fearless Runner: Revere’s Angela Tanza Runs Reebok Boston 10K

Angela Tanza of Revere and Ashley Cinelli of Saugus were among the 2,514 finishers in the 43rd annual Reebok Boston 10K for Women on Monday. Both women are members of the recently launched Revere branch of 216 Fearless Club New England.

261 Fearless, Inc., a global non-profit women’s running organization, was founded by Kathrine Switzer, who in 1967 Switzer became the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon – wearing bib number 261. The Revere club, which welcomes new members, meets at 8 a.m. Sundays in the SBA/Whelan parking lot, 107 Newhall Street.

There are also two clubs in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood, with more to be launched in New England soon.

For Cinelli, 32, it was her first 10K. She said she had tried running when she was younger, but never felt comfortable and soon quit; since joining 261 in Revere she built up, in less than four months, to running Monday’s 10K (6.2 miles).

“I’d been looking for something to do for exercise,” she said after the race. “I have two toddlers at home, so finding that time was hard. Running is a good break, to do something for me. Angela helped me get rid of so many bad habits I had, that always led to me quitting in the past.”

Tanza, 36, who coaches the Revere club, said: “People who see us on our group runs on Sundays always look, and many of them are walkers. I wish they would join just to see that they can do this, too.”

261 Fearless, global non-profit organization, uses running as a vehicle to empower and unite women through local running clubs, education programs, communication platforms, and social running events. Breaking down the barriers of geography, 261 Fearless aims to create a global community for women runners of all abilities to support, encourage, and inspire each other toward a positive sense of self and fearlessness. Already there are more than 50 clubs on five continents.

“We aren’t about speed,” said Edith Zuschmann, CEO of 261 Fearless. “We’re about need: the need for all women to feel empowered through discovery of their own inner strength.”

For more information, visit 261Fearless.org/ClubNewEngland or find them on Facebook at 261 Fearless Club New England.