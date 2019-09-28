News

Fall Festival 2019

by  •  • 0 Comments
Gianna Chiodi, Josephine Piccardi and Lea Doucette outside of Revere City Hall during the annual Fall Festival, put on by Mayor Brian Arrigo in partnership with Revere Recreation. With lower Broadway closed, the stretch spanning City Hall to down past the American
Legion was transformed for a night of entertainment, good eats, and camraderie for Revere residents. Face-painting was popular with the kids!
David Sepuleda has a great painted tiger face, shown with his mom, Jane.

