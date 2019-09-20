Senior Center News

Rossetti Cowan Senior Center Activities

25 Winthrop Ave.

Chair Massage TBA

Therapeutic Massage can relax tense Muscles due to overwork or stress. It can also improve the blood supply to tissues, improve energy and alertness and relieve stress and anxiety. Barbara MacDonald Certified and Licensed Massage Therapist will be at Rossetti Cowan Senior Center she will be offering 15-minute chair massage from 10 a.m. to Noon. The cost is $10 per session and although walk-ins will be serviced, it is advisable to call for Reservation at 781-286-8156. Call the center for additional information.

Monthly Podiatry Clinic

Dr. David Kaplan Foot Doctor will be available at the Rossetti Cowan Senior Center on Oct. 2.

Only Routine Foot Care including cutting of toenails and trimming of Calluses will be offered. Referrals to other Specialists will be made available if necessary, for more complicated problems. Services will be a discounted fee of $20 per visit.

Hearing Program

Free Frequency Test and case history Analysis, as well as cleaning are available with Mary Marino at the Rossetti/Cowan Senior Center, 25 Winthrop Ave for Elderly Residents the please call Center appointments are suggested but walk-ins will be serviced if time allows

Blood Pressure Individual Conference

Thursday, Sept. 19

Movie Wednesday

Sept. 25 — to be announced

Lunch Schedule

Sept. 19-25

Thursday, Sept. 19: BBQ Ribs, Mexican Rice, Mixed Vegetables, Strawberries, Milk, Coffee, or Tea

Friday, Sept. 20: Tuna Salad on Roll, Clam Chowder, Potato Puffs, Vanilla Pudding, Milk, Coffee or Tea

Monday, Sept. 23: Vegetable Lasagna, Cream of Chicken Soup, Assorted Desserts, Whole Wheat Bread, Applesauce, Milk, Coffee or Tea

Tuesday, Sept. 24: SPECIAL LUNCHEON Chicken Cordon Blear, Rice Pilaf, Dinner Rolls & Butter Milk, Coffee or Tea

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Chicken Sandwich, French Fries, Whole Wheat Bread, Banana Pudding, Milk, Coffee or Tea

Bead Weaving/

Jewelry making class

Monday’s 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Aspiring or experienced artists are you interested in joining an art group? Want to be part of a group that paints, has fun, shares ideas, and develops new skills? Join Linda Doherty on Tuesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. At the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center.

Senior Center Shuttle

Senior Shuttle will travel to Square One Mall, Saugus on Monday’s at 11a.m.

Walmart, Lynn on Friday’s at 11 a.m. Reservations must be made in advance. Contact Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center for more information, 781-286-8156

Sign up Now for

MOHEGAN!

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Trip Includes

Roundtrip bus ticket price $27 (leaves 8 a.m., Returns 7:30 p.m.) -Free buffet or $15 Voucher for selected restaurants at Mohegan. – $20 Wheel Play. Movies, refreshments and bingo on bus.

Payment required at time of reservation. For more information call the Rossetti-Cowan Senior at 781-286-8156.

The 3rd Annual Bocce Bowl Tournament

The 3rd Annual Bocce Bowl Tournament, consisting of Revere seniors vs. Chelsea seniors, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Voke Park, Chelsea, MA. (rain date is Saturday, Oct. 5). Voke Park is located at 546 Washington Ave., Chelsea, just down the street from The New Bridge Café. Come root for Revere seniors as they compete to capture the coveted Bocce Bowl trophy. For more information call the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center at (781) 286-8156.