School is Open, and It’s Time for The School Supply Challenge

By Al Terminiello Jr.

The Second School Supply Challenge is about to come to a close, with the delivery of 100 supply-loaded backpacks to area students.

Nykolette Moulaison and Kristina Jones have been busily collecting all kinds of school supplies to fill 100 backpacks that will be delivered to selected Revere, Winthrop and East Boston schools. They started this program last year and netted supplies for 50 backpacks, going to Revere and Winthrop students. The girls expanded their goals and added 50 more students from East Boston to the mix. Supplies that were gathered form social media advertisement for donations on Facebook and Instagram and added a “drop-off” night at Volare’s on Broadway in Revere in early August. Kristina had a drop box at her place of work at McLean Hospital in Belmont and Nykolette had one in Amazon Robotics Design located in North Reading.

The schools that will benefit from this year’s efforts are: in Winthrop, Fort Banks School and Arthur Cummings Middle School and High School, in Revere Beachmont Veterans Memorial Middle School and High School and the East Boston High School.

Distribution of the backpacks is left to the schools’ administration department, to see that they go to needy and deserving students.

This task just to help 100 students was huge, both in time and collecting donations and all else associated with this act of kindness, so consider what it will take for this to more than double the count to 250-300 students, next year.

Their ultimate goal is that others around the area, the state and the country adopt this idea, and through this program thousands of in need students will be helped to start the new school year

Of course there is one more ingredient: the donors. These young ladies donate their time and energy, but they still need the school supplies to expand and help more students. They can be reached by their emails. [email protected] and [email protected] It’s never too early or too late to make a donation for next year, or even offer to help in some way. Check out School Supply Donation #school supply challenge on Facebook.