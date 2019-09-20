News Briefs

City Receives Award of Excellence in Financial Reporting

The City of Revere has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). According to the GFOA, this award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental account and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“This recognition is a direct result of careful budget planning, judicious fiscal management and the city’s current financial strength” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “The City remains dedicated to providing the utmost in municipal services and to enhance the quality of life for everyone, operating in a thorough and efficient manner that assures the greatest value for our tax-paying citizens.”

The City’s CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a professional association of approximately 20,000 state, provincial, and local government finance officers in the United States and Canada.

Community Center Ribbon Cutting

Recreational opportunities for every Revere resident take a giant leap forward Saturday when Mayor Brian M. Arrigo cuts the ribbon to officially open the City’s new Community Center at the Garfield School. Festivities get underway at 10:30 a.m. at the school.

“This is a first for our City,” said Mayor Arrigo. “Thanks to the outstanding cooperation between our Parks Department and the School Department, residents will have access to the gymnasium, the swimming pool, and a number of new programs that up till now were unavailable in our city.”

Mayor Arrigo first announced plans for the Community Center during his State of the City address in February. “When we first announced this, we had the vision to expand the recreational opportunities for our residents in a special way,” said Mayor Arrigo.

The Mayor had high praise for Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hinojosa and his staff. “They already do amazing things with very limited physical space,” said the Mayor. “But there are activities and programs that are just impossible at the Rec center on Beach Street.”

That will change now the Parks and Rec department can utilize the facilities at the Garfield School. The Parks and Rec department will hold swim classes, therapeutic sessions, music lessons, sports clinics and other programs in their new surroundings. “I know that Department staff look forward to expanding their current programs and launching new ones now that they have a more suitable facility,” said Mayor Arrigo.

Mayor Arrigo also praised School Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly and the School Department. “This is innovative collaboration between municipal departments, all coming together for the benefit of our residents,” said the Mayor.