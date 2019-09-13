On the Big Stage : Gambardella Has Major Test in Pay-Per-View Bout

Revere’s Travis Gambardella is preparing for the biggest fight of his professional boxing career.

Gambardella, 30, who is undefeated (5-0-2) as a professional and has impressed boxing fans with his speed and power in the ring, will be facing undefeated junior middleweight prospect Joel Spencer (8-0, 6 KOs) on Sept. 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The fight will kick off the international pay-per-view telecast that is headlined by Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter for the super welterweight world championship title.

Gambardella, who is 5-foot-9 and fights in the 154-pound division. won a majority decision in his last fight the TD Garden in Boston over Joe Farina of South Boston.

Gambardella had been working out locally in the gym at Greater Boston Fitness in Revere under the direction of boxing trainer Joe Lake.

“Joe has helped me out through the years and I’m honored that he is one of my advisers in my boxing career,” said Gambardella.

Lake, who was the trainer for former middleweight champion “Dangerous” Dana Roseblatt of Malden, said Gambardella has looked sharp in the workouts.

“Travis is anxious to show his skills on the world stage and there is no bigger stage that the Staples Center and pay-per-view,” said Lake, one of the most respected trainers in all of boxing.

Gambardella said he is looking forward to the opportunity to showcase his skills.

“I’m very exciting to be fighting on television,” said Gambardella. “Everyone is call this Joey’s coming-out party, but this is going to be Travis’ coming-out party. I’m excited to be able to show my abilities, my talents, and my hard work.”

Gambardella has left for California where he will continue his training and sparring sessions in advance of the highly anticipated bout at the Staples Center, the arena where the great Kobe Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers.