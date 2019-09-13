News Briefs

Fall Schedule at First Congregational

First Congregational Church 230 Beach Street Revere, MA 02151

• Sunday worship services 8 a.m. & 11 a.m. · Closed circuit TV of worship service located on the first floor for the 11 a.m. service · Limited handicapped parking is available

• Nursery is provided for infants – kindergarten during the 11 a.m. service

• Sunday school for 2 ½ years old – Adults, 9:15 a.m.; nursery provided for infants and

Toddlers

• Junior and Senior High Youth Groups (grades 7-8, 9-12) meet Sunday evenings from 6:00 – 8:15 p.m.

• Visit the church Web site at www.firstcongrevere.org

• Phone 781-284-4158

Annual Revere Beach Art Festival Returns

The Revere Beach Partnership is excited to

announce the return of the Revere Beach Art Festival on Saturday, September 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The fourth annual event featuring over twenty local and regional artists will take place along the shoreline of historic Revere Beach at the public plaza between the Markey Bridge and Wonderland Station.

Several of Greater Boston’s most talented artists will gather to create, display and sell original works in a variety of different artistic categories including painting, photography, sculpture, glass work, ceramics and illustration. From 12:00 p.m. –3:00 p.m., some participating artists will also compete in the live art competition, creating original works that capture the beauty of Revere Beach, competing for a grand prize of $1,500.

The Revere Beach Art Festival also gives Revere High School art students an opportunity to display their creative talents. The Revere Beach Partnership, along with event sponsors, will reward deserving students who aspire to pursue an education in the world of art with partial scholarships.

“The arts community here in Revere is a vibrant and thriving one, and we continue to embrace its success through this annual, much anticipated festival,” said City of Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Revere Beach provides the perfect backdrop for our artists to showcase their talents. The activation of this space between the Markey Bridge and Wonderland Station is always an exciting time of year for Revere residents and art enthusiasts alike.”

The annual event is open to the public and admission is free of charge, attracting residents from Revere and nearby cities and towns, along with visitors at Encore Casino as a great reason to leave property and experience Revere Beach. Guests will have a chance to purchase art from event participants, taste small bites from a variety of food trucks, and enjoy live music and entertainment. For additional information about the event, the live art competition or requirements for scholarship consideration, please email Meagan Wood at [email protected]

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501c(3) non-profit organization established in 2001 whose mission is to carry forth the heritage of Revere Beach as a nearby retreat for New England families; preserve the beach’s unique historic and natural assets; strengthen the beach as an asset to our community by the development of programs and partnerships that further this goal and the overall well-being of our community; and to plan and oversee the continued improvement of Revere Beach. For more information, please visit www.reverebeachpartnership.org.

The 16th Annual Taste of Chelsea is Sept. 16

The 16th annual Taste of Chelsea on Monday, Sept. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 99 Marginal Street in Chelsea to enjoy samples from some 30 area restaurants while supporting the effort to end domestic violence.

Tickets for the event are $35 in advance or $40 at the door, and groups of 10 or more are $30 each. For information about tickets, call 617-884-9799 or visit www.harborcov.org/tasteofchelsea. All proceeds benefit HarborCOV (Communities Overcoming Violence), the local nonprofit that works with victims and survivors while striving to engage the broader community in becoming part of the solution to end domestic violence.

Co-hosted by HarborCOV and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the Taste of Chelsea is a successful example of an important collaboration between a community-based nonprofit and a local service organization recognizing the critical need to raise awareness about domestic violence in the Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, Winthrop and Charlestown neighborhoods. Offering delicious food and a fun dining experience, the Taste of Chelsea has grown to include more than 60 local businesses that contribute tempting tastes of their signature foods, sponsorships, contributions, in-kind donations and volunteers.

Among this year’s local favorite eateries to commit to offer up delicious samples are: Albert A. Russo Imports-BelGioioso Cheese, East Boston; Anna’s Café, Charlestown; Antonia’s at the Beach, Revere; The Brown Jug, Chelsea; Buccieri’s Pizzeria, Chelsea; Chelsea Station Restaurant Bar & Lounge, Chelsea; Costco, Everett; Crown Coffee, Wakefield; Curly’s Restaurant, Chelsea; Dunkin’ Donuts, Everett Avenue, Chelsea; El Potro Mexican Bar and Grill, Chelsea; Golden Cannoli, Chelsea; Hilton Garden Inn, East Boston/Logan Airport; Holiday Inn, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; Homewood Suites by Hilton, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; Kayem Foods, Chelsea; Kowloon Restaurant, Saugus; Los Agaves, Chelsea; Mandarin Buffet, Chelsea; Olivia’s Organics, Chelsea: Peach’s & Cream, Chelsea; Piantedosi Baking Company, Malden; Pollo Campero, East Boston; Residence Inn by Marriott, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; S&L, Chelsea; Spinelli’s Pasta and Pastry Shop, East Boston; Stop & Shop, Everett; TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Boston Logan Airport/Chelsea; and The Winnisimmet Lounge, Chelsea.

MGH’s Chelsea HealthCare Center and Center for Community Health Improvement is this year’s top-level Executive Chef sponsor, and Eastern Salt is the event’s Host sponsor. Sous Chef sponsors include Gulf Oil; Massport; Olivia’s Organics; and Wheelabrator Technologies, Saugus. This year’s Maitre d’ sponsors include Chelsea Bank, a division of East Cambridge Savings Bank; Exelon Generation; Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy, LLP; Kayem Foods; and Olivia’s Organics (State Garden). Also sponsoring as Connoisseurs are Cameron Real Estate Group; East Boston Savings Bank; Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation; Eastern Salt; Harbour Food Service Equipment; The Mackin Group; Metro Credit Union; Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC; Rotary Club of Chelsea; Smith, Sullivan & Brown PC; and the Zonta Club of Chelsea.

Mini Reunion for RHS Class of 1973 Planned

This coming Saturday, September 14 from 1 – 5 p.m. a Back to the Beach Mini-Reunion #46 of the Revere High School Class of 1973 will be held at the Point of Pines Yacht Club, 28 Rice Avenue. Bring your own food and beverages and have access to the facility and private beach.

For any question contact Terry Cox at 781-334-5641.

Volunteers Needed for Parade

The Revere Chamber of Commerce reminds local residents that volunteers are needed to help in one of Revere’s longest-standing traditions, the Columbus Day Parade, that takes place again at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019.

The parade is held biannually rotating between Revere and East Boston, and honors the region’s Italian-American cultural heritage.

Mayor Brian Arrigo is pleased to announce that this year’s parade website is live at http://www.revere.org/parade/. The page includes information about parade registration and volunteering. More information about road closures, festivities, and additional staging areas will be released closer to the event date.

**Volunteers are needed*** to ensure the parade’s success; visit http://www.revere.org/parade

for more details on how to volunteer. If you can help us on parade day to assist with parade line up, staging and route. If you can volunteer a few hours on parade day, please complete the volunteer form.

Mayor Brian Arrigo will serve as Grand Marshal of this year’s parade. Albert “Buddy” Mangini of East Boston will serve as our Honorary Parade Producer. The Chairpersons of the Columbus Day Parade are City of Revere: Veterans Service Office Director Marc Silvestri, Revere Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Wendy Millar-Page and Linda DeMaio from Mayor Arrigo’s office.

This time-honored tradition will delight the crowd again this year and we hope you will bring the family and enjoy all the fun and entertainment we have planned for you.

The parade route starts on Broadway at the entrance to Revere on the Chelsea line and it is approximately one mile long. It travels North on Broadway to Revere Street ending at St. Anthony’s Church.

MCU Celebrates Life and Legacy of Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo With Fundraiser

Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union, announces tthat Metro Credit Union (MCU) will be hosting Still She Rises, a celebration of life and fundraiser for local domestic violence prevention organizations. The event will coincide with the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo was a beloved member of the community and 20-year employee of Metro Credit Union whose life was tragically cut short as a result of domestic violence in December 2018. To honor Ersilia, Metro will host Still She Rises on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Holiday Inn at 30 Washington Street in Somerville. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley will deliver the keynote address.

Proceeds from the event will benefit HarborCOV, Portal to Hope, and the Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo Fund by Kiwanis. These organizations, based in Everett and Chelsea, provide comprehensive services to people whose lives have been impacted by domestic violence.

“According to the CDC, one in three women and one in four men will be victims of intimate partner violence in their lifetime, says Charlene Bauer, Metro’s SVP Outreach, Advocacy and Chief Development Officer. “Celia was a wonderful coworker and generous friend who was dedicated to her community and family. The tragic loss of her life had a profound impact on us all, and Metro is proud to be celebrating her legacy while supporting crucial organizations who stand up to domestic violence every day.”

Individual tickets are $75.00 and include dinner, a keynote address by Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and remarks by additional speakers, a silent auction, and a cash bar. Seven sponsorship levels are available, as well as tax deductible donations. Tickets, sponsorships, and donations are available here: https://bit.ly/2lBVzzV.

Knights to Hold Drawing

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Revere Knights of Columbus will have their annual $5,000.00 drawing. For $50.00, ticket holders will get a great Italian dinner catered by Demainos, and a chance to will a variety of money and/or raffle prizes including the grand prize of $5,000.00. One does not have to be in attendance.

The drawing will be held at the Beachmont VFW, 150 Bennington Street, Revere and will run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:45.

It is a great night and it is for a great cause—Additional dinner tickets are only $15.00

Please consider helping the Knights.

We are also looking to gather some raffle prizes and any assistance on that would also be appreciated. For information email Michael Piccardi at [email protected] or John Verrengia at [email protected]

Dancing with Democrats

“Dancing With the Democrats” with music by Boston’s “Squeezebox Stompers” will be held Saturday, October 5th, 7:30-10:30 p.m., at Orient Heights Yacht Club, 61 Bayswater Street, East Boston. Bandleader Ralph Tufo and his “Squeezebox Stompers” are volunteering their time and talent to raise funds for the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Funds will go to the eventual 2020 Democratic Presidential Nominee, Senators, and Congress members.

Entrance at the door is $25/person. ALL donation amounts accepted. Checks preferred, made payable to the DNC. No cash contributions over $100. If unable to make the event, donate to https://finance.democrats.org/page/contribute/northeast-general

The band will have you up and dancing to Americana Roots Music: Cajun, Blues, and Zydeco. Organizers: Ralph Tufo and Donna Segreti Reilly. www.squeezeboxstompers.com