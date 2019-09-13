MGH Youth Zone Summer Camp Wraps up Successful Season

The MGH Revere Youth Zone six-week summer camp has ended. The program ran July and August at 300 Broadway. The mission is to provide the children with a safe summer program where they can be active, make lasting friendships and learn new skills.

In particular, mural painting was a very special part of camp this year. Six campers painted their hearts out creating beautiful artwork that now adorns our walls. I’m sending along an attachment of two of the murals.

Other activities at the r six week summer camp included hiking the Blue Hills, the Lynn Woods, and the Essex Fells. They also visited the Museum of Science and the Sea Pocket Aquarium, sailed on the Schooner Adventure in Gloucester, took the Boston Harbor Cruise out to George’s Island, and ended with a trip to Canobie Lake Park.

While in Revere, the campers went to the Hill School Park every day for tennis, basketball, soccer, playground activities, and outdoor recreational fun. Indoors we had art activities, cooking lessons, gardening, yoga, a book club, ping-pong, pool, and games.Also offered were Stay-In-Shape and youth empowerment programs weekly and had presentations about cyber safety and vaping. Our guest presenters included a Marvel comic book artist, a writer who authored a book about pirates, a professional basketball player, and an accomplished chef.