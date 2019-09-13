Memorial for Grace Hill Sannella to Be Unveiled at Revere Beach

The family and friends of the late Grace Hill Sannella will be joined on Revere Beach by state and local officials Sunday, Sept. 15, for the dedication of a plaque in her memory.

The ceremony honoring the lifelong Revere resident will begin at 10 a.m. at the pavilion across from Kelly’s Roast Beef.

Grace, who died in June of last year after a valiant battle with cancer, enjoyed a 42-year career in the City Solicitor’s office. She was the wife of School Committeeman and former Whelan School Assistant Principal Frederick A. Sannella.

“There are many place in this city where a plaque honoring Grace Sannella would be appropriate,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “It could be in the neighborhood near the Immaculate Conception Church where she grew up with her nine brothers and sisters in one of the foremost families in Revere’s history, the Hill Family. It could be in the Point of Pines where Grace and her husband Fred made their home for over 40 years, and where she was a popular and active resident of the neighborhood. It could be at City Hall where she devoted 42 years as a paralegal in the Solicitor’s office.

“But perhaps no place is more fitting than Revere Beach where Grace found contentment, friendship and serenity during her daily walks. She set a brisk pace as she enjoyed the warm rays of early morning sunlight reflecting off the ocean. Then she would gather with her friends for coffee, companionship and conversation.”

Since her retirement in 2009, Grace began every day by walking along the shores of Revere Beach from her house in the Pines to the Jack Satter House where she would enjoy a coffee and the warmth of friendship with many. It was a routine she steadfastly maintained up until a short time before her death when she no longer had to strength to make the trek.

“Whether it was walking with her on the beach, a lunch date, shopping, a coffee break at City Hall, a visit to Hill Insurance or just enjoying a drink with her, it was special,” remembered her nephew, Kevin Hill. “Grace had a unique way of making you feel like you were the most important person she had spoken to that day and there was no place else she would rather be.”

Nephew Herb Cogliano added, “The name Grace could not have been more perfect for her as its many meanings illustrate the virtuous way she lived her life. The words ‘goodness’ and ‘generosity’ as well as ‘courteous goodwill’ exemplify her selfless spirit and attractively polite and respectful manner. My aunt had tremendous integrity.”

The plaque was erected by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation at the request of the Revere City Council and Massachusetts Legislature.

“When a community loses a prominent resident like Grace Sannella, we all lose a bit of our personality,” added Arrigo. “But when we can dedicate a lasting remembrance to those we have lost, we demonstrate our respect and gratitude for a life well lived.”