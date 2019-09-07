RHS Sports Roundup

RHS Football Team Cruises Through Pre-Season Foes

The Revere High football team continued its upward trajectory this past week with impressive performances in three pre-season scrimmages.

Last Tuesday the Patriots traveled to Danvers for a controlled scrimmage and reached the end zone three times to outscore the Falcons, 3-2.

A number of Patriots shone on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Junior quarterback Calvin Boudrow was sharp, running the first team offense for about 20 plays and connecting with Jonathan Murphy, Dillan Day, and Mark Galvez for long-gainers and touchdowns.

Senior running back Joe Llanos was a powerful force for the Patriots, ripping off some big runs in the 30-40 yard range.

Defensively, Galvez was all over the field from his linebacker position. Linebacker Bill Ginepra also was a standout, as was Llanos at strong safety.

“Danvers is a solid team and we did very well against them,” said RHS head coach Lou Cicatelli. “I was very pleased with the way we played.”

Friday morning the Patriots hosted Northeast Regional in another controlled scrimmage and pretty much had their way with the Golden Knights.

Boudrow took nine snaps with the first team offense and produced four touchdowns. Llanos rumbled to paydirt with a 40-yard jaunt and Boudrow found Lucas Barbosa, Zach Furlong, and Day for touchdowns.

Ginepra also was a force as a running back and sophomore quarterback Anwar Marouane was impressive in his reps as signal-caller.

Cicatelli and his crew were back on the field Saturday at Everett Stadium where they played Malden for two quarters under game-like conditions at the Greater Boston League Jamboree.

Cicatelli used his first-teamers sparingly, but they saw enough action to post two touchdowns, both on passes from Boudrow to Murphy.

Ginepra and junior Gayo Attuebi turned in strong performances at running back.

On defense, defensive ends Mazer Ali, Ryan Doucette, and Augusto Goncalves were forces on the line, while sophomore linebacker Jonathan Tran, who led the team in tackles, was a standout.

“The team is working hard and everybody is improving,” said Cicatelli. “We have two weeks to go before our season-opener and we’re looking forward to playing for real.”

The Patriots’ bye week in their schedule happens to be Week 1 of the MIAA football season, so their first game is not until Sept. 13 when they will host Gloucester under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

It’s Deja Vu All Over Again for RHS athletics

When long-time Revere High sports fans look at the 2019 fall sports schedule, no doubt they will be wondering whether they are living a real-life version of Back to the Future.

That’s because, other than in football, the Patriots have rejoined a reconstituted Greater Boston League after a 13-year sojourn with the Northeastern Conference.

For the past three seasons, the four schools that had remained with the GBL (Everett, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) have been playing in the Northeastern Conference ( with the exception of Everett in football) after the members of the Greater Boston League voted to merge with the NEC.

The merger deal called for a three-year trial period, but earlier this year, a permanent agreement was rejected by less than the necessary two-thirds vote of the original 12 members of the NEC, falling short by one vote, 7-5.

Thus, the four GBL schools — Everett, Somerville, Malden, and Medford — were left out of the loop and were forced to re-establish the GBL.

However, there was an added twist. Revere, a former long-time GBL school that departed to join the NEC in 2006, decided to return to its roots, thus creating a five-school conference. As part of the agreement to leave the NEC, Revere still will play football with the NEC for the next two seasons.

So what’s old is new again for Patriot fans and athletes — and the GBL, including Revere, has been resurrected after a hiatus of two and one-half years.

Fall Sports Teams Swing Into Action

All of the Revere High fall athletic teams will be in action in the coming week.

The RHS boys soccer team has a busy first week of the season. The Patriots opened the 2019 fall season hosting Beverly yesterday (Tuesday) and will entertain Boston Latin Friday evening under the lights at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 6:30. The Revere boys will be back on the turf Saturday, also at 6:30 p.m., when they entertain Methuen. They then will play next Wednesday afternoon (September 11) when Everett comes to RHS.

The Lady Patriot soccer team will travel to Everett on Sept. 11 for its season-opener.

The RHS field hockey team will host non-league foe Haverhill (which once was a member of the GBL in the 1970s) today (Wednesday) and will trek to Lowell tomorrow. They will entertain Malden on Friday and host Saugus next Tuesday.

The volleyball team will make the short trip to Saugus on Monday, Sept. 9, for its season-opener, and will trek to Everett next Wednesday.

The RHS golf team will host Everett at Cedar Glen on Sept. 9 and will play at Lynn English next Wednesday.

The RHS cross country teams will compete in the GBL Open next Wednesday at Mcdonald Park in Medford. They entertain Everett at the Belle Isle course on Sept. 18 in the first dual meet of the season.