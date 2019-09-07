Revere Residents to Participate in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk Presented by Hyundai

Eight residents from Revere will walk one of the four designated distances along the historic Boston Marathon course this September in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, which raises the most money of any single day walk in the country.

Renee Griffin, Donna Smith, Ronald LaQuaglia, Geraldine Cole, Erika Chim, Stephanie Reyes, Brett Doyle and Matteo Reyes will join 9,000 expected participants in the annual event, which takes place patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The event has raised more than $135 million over 30 years. The Boston Athletic Association has supported the event since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor since 2002.

“The Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai gives participants the opportunity to personally support breakthroughs in cancer care and research at the renowned Dana-Farber Cancer Institute,” said Zack Blackburn, director of the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. “Every step taken in walking and fundraising in our 30-plus year history is a step forward in the journey to conquer cancer.”

There is a distance option for everyone. Participants can choose from any of the below four distances along the historic Boston Marathon course:

– 5K Walk (3.1 miles) from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; starting at 1:45 p.m.

– 10K Walk (6.2 miles) from Newton; rolling start from 10:00 a.m. to Noon

– Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles) from Wellesley; rolling start from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

– Marathon Walk (26.2 miles) from Hopkinton; rolling start from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Walkers are treated to 12 refueling stations along the course, as well as poster-sized photographs of inspiring Walk Heroes at each mile and half mile marker.

All distance options conclude at the Copley Square Finish Line where participants receive a commemorative 2019 Jimmy Fund Walk medal and celebrate with teammates and volunteers. As Walkers cross the finish line, they will be cheered on by volunteers and fellow Walkers. There will be inspiring speakers, games, music, food, and other fun activities.

All walkers must raise a minimum of $325, except for walkers 12-years-old and younger whose fundraising minimum is $125. Pacesetters are extraordinary fundraisers who raise $1,500 or more, or $500 or more for those 12-years-old and younger. There is also a Virtual Walker option for those unable to attend the event on September 22, who still want to support the cause.

To register for the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk), to support a walker, or to volunteer, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. Walkers who do not have a team to join and want to walk with others from their town are welcome to contact the Jimmy Fund Walk to connect them with other walkers in their area.

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for all forms of adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. It is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, as well as the official charity of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. It is the only center ranked in the top 5 of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals for both adult and pediatric cancer care.

Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. We provide the latest in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Care and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world.