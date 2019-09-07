Obituaries 09-04-2019

Crystal Marie Edwards

Of Salem, formerly of Revere

Crystal Marie Edwards, 36, of Salem, formerly of Revere, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The cherished daughter of Richard and Christine (Harris) Edwards, she was the loving twin sister of Christine

Edwards and the late Tiffany and Violet Edwards, adored aunt of Christian and Richard Edwards, cherished granddaughter of Theresa Harris and is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Crystal’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2 to 6 p.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 5:45 p.m. in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Committal Service is private. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Carmine Caporale

Retired Barber and 46-Year Owner of Mr. C’s Barber Shop in East Boston

Carmine Caporale of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed away suddenly on Aug. 29 at the age of 76.

Carmine and his family came to the United States in 1955 and was raised in East Boston. He owned Mr. C’s barbershop in East Boston for 46 years before recently retiring. Carmine was a passionate, natural golfer with a beautiful swing. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Born in Sant’Angelo all’Esca, Italy, on April 24, 1943, to the late Raffale and Elisa (Covuccia) Caporale, he was the beloved husband of 26 years to Beverly (Brown) Caporale, devoted father of Tanya Pellecchia-Sikorski and her husband, Stephen Sikorski of Melrose, cherished grandfather of Dante, Skylar, and Sloane; dear brother of Pasquale Caporale and his late wife, Carol of Stoneham and Mario Caporale and his wife, Nancy of Reading; adored uncle to Lisa, Michael, Anthony, Tina and great uncle to Joseph, Alex and Cora. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Linda Marie Carlton

Of Revere, Formerly of East Boston

Linda Marie (Ferrante) Carlton, 67, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

She was the cherished daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmella (Brangifortie) Ferrante, beloved wife of James E. Carlton, loving mother of Giacomo Mannone and Joseph Carlton and his wife, Blakley; adored grandmother of Anthony and Kayla Mannone and Kennedy and Cash Carlton, great-grandmother of Isabella and Gabriella; caring sister of Anthony Ferrante and his wife, Peggy, Rosemarie Ferrante, Pasquale Ferrante Jr. and his wife, Susan and Phillip Ferrante. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Linda’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. Friday before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn

Cemetery in Everett. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Richard Pisani

‘Cheeks’ had a Cheerful Personality and Made Friends Wherever he Went

Richard L. “Cheeks” Pisani passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 30, surrounded by his family after complications from heart disease. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is at rest. He was 58 years old.

Born in Boston, he was the cherished son of Loreen M. (MacDonald) Mondello and the late Richard Pisani of Winthrop.

“Cheeks” had a cheerful personality and always made people around him laugh. He made friends everywhere he went. Despite his illness, he always portrayed a positive attitude and wanted to help whoever he could.

We are beholden to Brown’s Pharmacy for letting him use their store as a meeting place with old and new friends; it was the center of his social life.

Besides his mother, Richard leaves behind his brother, Robert A. Pisani and his wife, Lisa, his sister, Joyce DePippo, his brother, Dennis S. Stack and his wife, Robin, all of Winthrop and his nephews, Joseph and Matthew Pisani and Mario Pasco.

Family and friends are invited to share memories of ”Cheeks” with the family on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home. 210 Winthrop St., Winthrop.

Richard’s family extends heartfelt thanks to the health-care professionals at The Beth Israel Hospital, Boston for their care and commitment and to the staff of Hunt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danvers for all their kindness during his stay.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Diabetes Association 260 Cochituate Road, #200 Framingham, MA 01701. For guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com.

Catherine Jane Melchionda

Of Revere, Formerly of East Boston

Catherine Jane (Laurano) Melchionda, 102, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the cherished daughter of the late Anthony and Rita (Cantalupe) Laurano, beloved wife of the late James Melchionda, loving mother of Patricia Pignato, James Melchionda, Anthony Melchionda and his husband ,Charles Ells, Jane Melchionda and Eleanor Brady and her husband, Thomas; adored grandmother of Michael, Damon, Michele, Jessica and great-grandmother of Reese, Noah, Ava, Jake, Nick, Kayla and Alex, Joseph, and Emma Rose; caring sister of Gloria Laurano and sister-in-law of Stanley Buonagurio. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Catherine’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. Revere today, Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m.

Thursday before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

As an expression of sympathy for her family and in celebration of her life, memorial contributions may be made to Credit Unions Kids at Heart, 35 Corporate Drive Suite 300 Burlington, MA 01803. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Connie DiCesare

Former Building Superintendent of 30 Pratt Place, Revere

Certainly, residents and former residents of 30 Pratt Place, Revere, will long remember the Connie A. DiCesare, the feisty little lady who was superintendent of their building into her late 80’s. However, not only were her duties administrative, they were of all categories. “Connie” was the one they called at all hours of the day and night for faulty electric appliances to plumbing situations, which included clogged sinks, bathtubs and hoppers. Her response was always a quick “ok, ok, I’ll fly right up….”

Her knowledge of maintenance came as a young girl on Chelsea St., East Boston, where she kept her parent’s properties in pristine shape.

Connie, who was 93, a 36-year resident of Revere and an East Boston native, passed in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Lafayette Nursing Horne of Marblehead as a result of complications arising from advanced Alzheimer’s Dementia.

All services were private and interment with her late beloved husband, Nunzio “Gunner” DiCesare, will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was the cherished mother of Frederick “Fred” DiCesare and his wife, Diane of Pembroke, Robert DiCesare and his late wife, Andrea of Brooklyn, NY and David DiCesare and his wife, Marsha of Salem; the devoted grandmother to Traci, Jessica, Jason, Alyssa, Michael and Brendan. She is also lovingly survived by five great-grandchildren: Lawson, Andrea, Patrick, Abigail and Caroline. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. She was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Annunziata “Nancy” (Scherma) Minichiello and the sister of the late Ralph, Pasquale “Pat” and Salvatore Minichiello and the late Yolanda “Yola” Zecchino and Louise Tasha.

Please, in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Brookhouse Home, 180 Derby St., Salem, MA 01970. www.brookshousehome.com For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Phyllis Minsky

Retired Secretary

Phyllis (Itzkowitz) Minsky, 90, of Revere. beloved wife of the late Bernard (Barry) Minsky died on Aug. 30 at the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Harry and Pauline Itzkowitz, Phyllis was raised and educated in Revere and attended Boston University Business School. She was employed with National Grid as a secretary prior to her retirement. Phyllis enjoyed her family and her many friends at the Jack Satter House in Revere.

She is survived by her son in law, Paul Deptula of Revere, her granddaughter, Brittany Deptula of California and her nephew,s Paul and Richard Minsky. She was predeceased by her daughter, Hollie Ruth Deptula and her sister, Edith Minsky.

Graveside services were held at the Beth Jacob Cemetery, 19 Washington St. Woburn. Assisting the family was the Torf Funeral Service 151 Washington Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book: www.torffuneralservice.com