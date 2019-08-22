Rep. Vincent Recognizes State House Intern Bianca Bonasera

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent (D—Revere) recently recognized Revere resident Bianca Bonasera at the Massachusetts State House for her commitment and hard work while interning in Vincent’s Beacon Hill office this summer.

“My office was very fortunate to have Bianca as an intern this summer because she is a smart, passionate and driven individual,” said Rep. Vincent. “She is very bright and always brightens the room.”

Miss Bonasera will be going into her junior year at the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical High School in Wakefield. She is in the Business Technology shop, and is in the Junior Mentor Program, which helps incoming freshmen navigate their first year at the Voke. Bianca is also a dancer and a dance teacher’s assistant at Rachel Ferrante’s Academy Of Performing Arts in Revere.

“I enjoyed my experience at the Massachusetts State House,” said Bonasera. “I enjoyed working with Representative Vincent and her staff on projects that help the people of the Sixteenth Suffolk District. Thank you, Rep.Vincent, for welcoming me with open arms.”

Bianca is the daughter of Revere residents Mr. Salvatore Bonasera, Mariateresa Bonasera, and sister of Salvatore Bonasera Jr. She is the granddaughter of Mr. Salvatore and Mrs. Adele Scrivo.