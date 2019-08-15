Obituaries 08-14-2019

Arnold Massirman

Feb. 13, 1921 — Aug. 12, 2019

Arnold Massirman of Florida, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12 peacefully in his sleep. He was 98 years old. We are all very grateful to have spent so much quality time with him for so long.

He was the beloved son of Joseph and Sarah Massirman from Kiev, Ukraine. He was born in Chelsea and attended Chelsea High School where he lettered in basketball. He then went to Northeastern Law School nights, but enlisted in the military before he could finish. Arnold served his country in World War II as a PT boat sub chaser in the Aleutian Islands and was a member of the SeaBees. He attended graduate school at Notre Dame University and retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant.

He worked in his family business Superior Column & Distributing from after the war until he sold the business in the early ‘70s and retired to Boca Raton, Florida to be with his family and the love of his life golf!

Arnold was a tall strapping handsome man. He was a leader, a fighter and advocate for safe vehicles on the highway. He communicated ideas and supported Ralph Nader in his book “Unsafe at any Speed.” He formed an organization called SANE. Safe Automobiles National Enlistment for which he tirelessly lobbied and wrote to politicians, NTSB, police departments, schools and offered materials for lectures on safe driving.

He loved his hometown of Chelsea and even donated police cars and jaws of life to local Police and Fire Departments when they could not afford them. What his family and friends will remember most is his incredible generosity, unrelenting sense of humor, professional joke telling ability, loving care and appreciation for his children.

Arnold is survived by daughters: Karen and Janet; Sons Dana (Soraia) and Jay (Lisa); grandchildren: Drew, Jordan, Austin, Sarah, Emily, Rylan and Darin and several great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters, Helen Gale and Pearl Miller.

Services will be held at Temple Beth Am, Pinecrest, Fl, Wednesday Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation; www.mchf.org.

Mary Fruciano

Of Revere

Mary (Fazio) Fruciano of Revere passed away on Friday, Aug. 9 at the age of 88.

The beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Fruciano, she was the loving mother of Diana Wilhardt and her husband, Michael of Malden, Sarah Ferullo of Revere, Joseph Fruciano and his wife, Madeline of Rowley and the late Frank Fruciano and his surviving wife, Dianne of Mexico. She was the devoted daughter of the late Angelo and Serafina (Damiata) Fazio; dear sister of Phyllis Fruciano, Leo Fazio, Angelo “Sam” Fazio, and the late Jocey Fazio and Domenic Fazio; cherished grandmother of Sandra Horne and her husband, Jeff, Jared Fruciano and his wife, Marissa, Saramarie and the late Sean Durgin, Joseph Wilhardt, David Ferullo and his wife, Julie, Nicholas and Christopher Ferullo, Samantha Parent and her husband, Scott and John Madigan and the adored great-grandmother of Makayla, Sean and Teddy. Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assn. at www.Alz.org and/or www.donate.nationalbreastcancer.org.

Gloria Evendoll

Target Stores Retiree and Member of the LoPresti Family of East Boston

Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Visiting Hours on Friday, August 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for Gloria K. “Bunny” (LoPresti) Evendoll, who passed following a brief illness on Saturday, Aug. 10, at New England Tuft’s Medical Center of Boston. She was 86 years old.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home following the visitation on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Gloria “Bunny” was born in Boston’s West End, attended Boston schools and was a 1950 graduate of Girls’ High of Boston. The family lived in Boston’s West End until moving to East Boston in the fall of 1950. The family remained in East Boston until moving to Revere in 1989, where she lived until her passing.

“Bunny,” as she was affectionately known, retired from the Target Store in Revere after 15 years of service where she was the supervisor of the “fitting room” and earned the title of “Queen of the Fitting Room,” alluding to her “high command” and constant work ethic.

Gloria also was a long-time member of the Ladies of the Moose – Revere Lodge # 1272, the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) & the Red Hat Society.

The daughter of the late Michael LoPresti, Sr. and Anna (Katon) LoPresti, she leaves her devoted son, Michael S. Evendoll and his wife, Jodi A. of Revere. She was the cherished grandmother to Kristen Sheran of East Boston and adopted grandmother to Mathew R. Carr, Daniel J. O’Leary, Krys O’Leary, Joshua O’Leary of Revere and Kaylene Sheran of East Boston; the dear sister of Vincent “Sonny” LoPresti and his wife, Patricia of Stoneham, Anna Todesca and her late husband, Ed of Orient Heights, East Boston and the late Senator Michael LoPresti, Jr. She is also lovingly survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Marie “Candy” LoPresti of East Boston and by many caring nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 East 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

José Luis Chino

Of Revere

Jose Luis Chino of Revere passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the age of 61.

He was the beloved husband of Paula (Cortes) Chino, devoted father of Madeline Rodriguez and her husband, José, Luis Chino and his wife, Lina, Irving Chino and his wife, Kimberly and Evelyn Dunn and her husband, Jesse, all of Chelsea; cherished son of the late Juan and Emiliana Chino; dear brother of Augustin Chino, Nohemi Chino, Alba Chino, Miguel Angel Chino Aquino, Juan Manuel Chino Aquino and his wife, Leticia, Bladimir Chino Aquino and his wife, Gloria and Soledad Chino Aquino and her husband, Evaristo Azomosa; adored grandfather of Leonardo Chino, Dante A Chino, Miguel Angel Chino, Nicholas, Anthony and Genesis Rodriguez, Rafael Chino and James Cole Dunn.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church 133 Beach Street, Revere on Saturday, Aug. 10. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements were by Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere.

~~~~~~~~~~

Chino, José Luis de la ciudad de Revere, MA. falleció eldía martes 6 de agosto de 2019 a la edad de 61 años. Amado esposo de Paula Chino (Cortés), padre devoto de Madeline Rodríguez y su esposo José, Luis Chino y su esposa Lina, Irving Chino y su esposa Kimberley y Evelyn Dunn y su esposo Jesse, todos de Chelsea; querido hijo del difunto Juan y Emiliana (Aquino) Chino-Sosa; querido hermano de Agustín, Nohemí, Alba y Miguel Ángel Chino Aquino, Juan Manuel Chino Aquino y su esposa Leticia, Bladimir Chino Aquino y su esposa Gloria y Soledad Chino Aquino y su esposo Evaristo; adorado abuelo de Leonardo Chino, Dante A. Chino, Miguel Ángel Chino, Nicholas, Anthony y Genesis Rodríguez, Rafael Chino y James Dunn. Los familiares y amigos están cordialmente invitados a asistir al horario de visitas el día viernes 9 de agosto de 2019 en la funeraria Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Brunoubicada en 128 Revere St, Revere de 5 p.m. a 9 p.m. La misa fúnebre se llevará a cabo en la Iglesia de la Inmaculada Concepción ubicada en 133 Beach St, Revere, el día sábado 10 de agosto de 2019 a las 12:30 p.m. Todos están invitados a asistir directamente a la iglesia.

Posterior Entierro en el cementerio Woodlawn, en Everett. Por sus condolencias y muestras de cariño, muchas gracias.

Holly Altri

Now at Peace in Heaven

Funeral Services were held privately for Holly A. (Parkins – Hennessy) Altri, who died following a brief illness on Tuesday, July 23, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with her mother by her side. She was 47 years old.

Holly was born in Dallas, Texas and later moved to New Orleans, La., with her parents. As a young girl, she and her family moved to East Boston, where she remained throughout her education.

She attended St. John’s School in Boston and East Boston High School. When Holly moved to Jeffries Point in East Boston she made friends very quickly with her southern accent, blonde hair, witty sense of humor and personality. Holly enjoyed spending time with her friends and making new ones. She was always looking to make people laugh, and just having a good time and enjoying life. Holly later settled in Winthrop, where she raised her son, Christopher. As a young mother, she worked various jobs trying her best to be a good mother and provider for herself and her son. She later had two more children, Amber and Jacob and then moved to Maine.

Life became difficult for Holly, she lost her firstborn son, Chris — the tragedy was devastating and unfortunately her life would never be the same. Life became a challenge for Holly and her health became debilitating. A life that was once filled with promise and endless possibilities became difficult and filled with obstacles that were overbearing. Holly is now at peace in Heaven with her son Chris, and her eternal life is filled with every dream and wish attained that she did not have here on earth.

She was the beloved daughter of Victoria (Houston) Neary and her husband, Frederick of Dallas, TX; the loving mother of Amber Altri – Church and Jacob Altri – Church both of Waterville, ME and the late Christopher J. Kjersgard. She was the proud grandmother of one grandson, the dear sister of Richard Houston – Garcia and his companion, Kristie of Yonkers, NY and is also lovingly survived by her nephew, Logan Garcia. She was also a friend to many.

Remembrances may be made to Rosie’s Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.

Funeral arrangements under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere. For online guestbook, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Elizabeth Arancio

Of Revere

Elizabeth (Ferrelli) Arancio of Revere passed away at St. Patrick’s Manor on Aug. 9 at the age of 92.

Born in Prezza, Italy, on Sept. 29, 1926 to the late Pasquale and Nunziata (Gentile) Ferrelli, she was the beloved wife of the late Frank Arancio, devoted mother of Susan White of Hyde Park, Patricia Rafferty and her husband, Edward of Wake Forest, N.C., and Karen Knowles and her husband, Mark of Littleton; dear sister of Mary Ferrelli of Revere and the late Elena Caturano; cherished grandmother of eight and adoring great grandmother of five with two more on the way. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Friday, Aug. 16, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick’s Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.