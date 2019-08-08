Police Identify and Arrest Graffiti Vandal ‘Goon’

Following a six-week investigation, members of the Revere Police Department Narcotics / Gang Unit, Patrol Division, and Massachusetts State Police arrested a 17-year-old Revere resident and charged him with 49 counts of tagging property throughout the City of Revere.

Pursuant to a search warrant issued out of Chelsea District Court on Aug. 5, Revere Police detectives assigned to the investigation along with Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police located a large amount of contraband consistent with the “Goon” tagging that has defaced residential and commercial property throughout the city over the past few weeks.

Mayor Brian Arrigo praised the work of law enforcement. “I commend all law enforcement officials involved for their diligent work to protect our city’s appearance and reputation,” he said. “These types of crimes cannot be ignored because vandalism like this can have a devastating effect on city’s morale.”

Chief James Guido of the Revere Police Department stated, “I am extremely pleased with the investigative efforts of the Revere Police Department and the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police that brought this individual to justice.”