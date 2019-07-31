Wabik Preps for Next Pro Fight on Aug. 16

The road to a title shot continues for Revere resident and Chelsea Soldiers Home social worker Kimberly Wabik who is training for her next professional fight on Aug. 16 at Nashua Community College in New Hampshire.

While boxing fans see the steady improvement in Wabik’s skills and consider her a future title contender, trainer and manager Eddie Ford says his fighter is not looking past her next opponent, Fernanda Arroya.

“Kim fought her in the amateurs and won on a split decision so we know that she [Arroya] will be trying to avenge that defeat,” said Ford. “We expect a tough fight.”

Wabik, who recorded her first win as a pro in her last fight (after two controversial draws), has been working out daily at the Quiet Man Gym in Medford. She is excited about the opportunity to fight in Nashua on the Boston Boxing Promotions card and to help raise money for charity.

“My previous fights were in Windham (N.H.) so this is a new venue for me,” said Wabik. “It’s a charity fight for the Scars Foundation, which helps increase mental health services.” The charity was started by Godsmack front man Sully Erna.

The 5-foot-4-inch Wabik will be fighting a four-rounder in the 140-pound division. She said she is working hard in the gym under Ford’s daily tutelage.

“My coach, Eddie Ford, is always challenging me and pushing me to be my best every single day,” said Wabik. “I couldn’t ask for a better coach. I think this fight is going to be a great test for my skills. My opponent is a really tough lady who likes to fight and has an extensive martial arts background.”

Ford has been impressed by Wabik’s commitment and dedication to the sport of boxing.

‘Kim is one of the hardest workers I’ve seen in boxing,” lauded Ford. “We train differently for each person she fights. If we can do what we practice maybe once or twice a round, that’s good. Kim is still finding herself as a pro fighter. This is her fourth pro fight so I’m not expecting anything spectacular right now. I believe in Kimberly and myself and that’s all we need to do.”

Wabik has some great fans in her corner, that’s for sure. The veterans at the Soldiers Home who so admirably served this country have been closely following her rising career.

“I’m very appreciative of their support,” said Wabik.