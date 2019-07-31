Police Briefs 07-31-2019

Centennial Ave. Shooting Victim Dies, Two Arrested

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins on July 24 announced that a man who was shot during an altercation in Revere on July 18 has succumbed to his injuries and two defendants are in custody in connection with the shooting that claimed his life.

The shooting victim, John Brooks, 35, of Dorchester, suffered a gunshot wound during an altercation in the area of Centennial Avenue at approximately 7:18 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Brooks was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Tragically, Brooks died shortly before 9:30 p.m. on July 23.

Based on witness statements and video of the shooting, Kevin Nguyen, 19, of Dorchester, was arrested by Revere Police near the location of the shooting. Jorge Cordova, 21, of Revere, was identified for his role in the shooting and taken into custody on a warrant July 24.

Both are charged with armed assault with intent to rob, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. New charges are expected in the wake of Brooks’s death.

Nguyen was arraigned July 19 in Chelsea District Court and ordered held on $50,000 bail and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with witnesses to the shooting, wear a GPS monitor, and remain under home confinement in the event he is released on bail. He is represented by Anthony Fugate and returns to court on Aug. 13.

Cardova was arraigned July 25 in Chelsea District Court on charges of murder, armed assault to rob with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance. At the request of Assistant District Attorney Ryan Mingo, Judge Matthew Machera ordered the defendant held without bail. The defendant is represented by attorney Tom Ford and returns to court August 30.

“My heart goes out to Mr. Brooks’s family and loved ones as they grieve his loss to an act of gun violence,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “I give my word to Mr. Brooks’s family and to the Revere community that we will hold the individuals responsible for his death accountable.”

The shooting death is under investigation by State Police detectives assigned to District Attorney Rollins’s office with the assistance of the Revere Police Department.

Human Trafficking Arrests

The Revere Police and the FBI worked in a joint operation this month that culminated in the three arrests on July 23 in the Quality Inn on Morris Street.

Revere Police had two sergeants assigned to the case with the FBI and conducted the investigation for several weeks.

There were three arrests.

Jacqueline Camp, 25, of Saugus, was charged with possession of a Class B drug, and sexual conduct for a fee.

Leonard Jenkins, 35, of Lynn, was charged with deriving support from prostitution.

Doreese Mary Licari, 25, of Medford, was charged with sexual conduct for a fee, possession of a Class B drug and one warrant.

Car Stolen

Revere Police are investigating what appears to be a carjacking that took place under suspicious circumstances on July 23 along Broadway.

Police were alerted to the crime around 10 p.m. on July 23, but the victim wasn’t totally forthcoming about what happened during the supposed carjacking.

Police put out notice of the vehicle, and it was discovered in Chelsea – where a man was arrested for driving a stolen car. Police said it was not a random act, but they are investigating further.

Man Broke Window at Squire Club

A Chelsea man was summonsed to court on July 19 when he allegedly broke the front door of the Squire strip club after being asked to leave.

Around 12:47 a.m., police and security in the nude dancing store encountered the man, whom they believed was out of control. They asked him to leave, and police details followed up on that when the man refused.

Finally, he stormed out the front door.

However, he is believed to have punched the door and shattered the glass on his way out.

Randall Masse, 36, of Chelsea, was charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,200.

Revere Police Summer Youth Academy to be Held Aug. 12-16 for Kids Entering Grades 6 to 11

The Revere Police Department, Revere School Resource Officers and the Revere Police Activities League will be hosting their second week of the Youth Academy Monday, Aug. 12-Friday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Each week-long session will offer educational and recreational opportunities for your child(ren). Daily activities will promote relationships, team building, good decision making and meaningful conversations focused on issues that today’s youth are currently facing. Topics may include opportunities in careers in law enforcement, internet safety, substance abuse prevention, the importance of building healthy relationships with police personnel, nutrition and health, good decision making, and recreational activities.

In addition, each week will be highlighted by a field trip(s) and a Friday afternoon family Lunch at the Revere Police Station.

If your child(ren) plans on participating in the Revere Police Summer Youth Academy or have questions, please contact Captain Amy O’Hara at [email protected] at 781 284 1212 x60028 no later than Aug.5.

There is no cost to attend this Academy. Space is limited so enroll early.

Chief James R. Guido said, “We are very excited to offer the Revere Police Summer Youth Academy again this year to continue our efforts and commitment to building strong relationships with our youth.”

Funding was made possible by the Title II Formula Grant-year 2 from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention administered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and in conjunction with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The grant is designed to strengthen partnerships between state and local law enforcement and also with local education officials, juvenile justice stakeholders and community leaders.