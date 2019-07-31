Obituaries 07-31-2019

Judith Indorato

A Selfless and Loving Person

Judith A. Indorato of Winthrop, formerly of Revere, passed away on July 27 at the age of 63 after a brave journey with cancer.

Judi was a selfless and loving person who always went above and beyond to help others in need. Her love of cooking always brought together family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was the beloved mother of Jodi Indorato of Wakefield and Deanna Indorato of Winthrop, loving daughter of the late Mary Catherine (Vincent) and Santo Indorato and dear sister of Robert Indorato of Revere, Richard Indorato and his fiancé, Leah Singer of Beachmont, Joyce Portalla and her husband, Donald of Wakefield, Joseph Indorato of Millis and the late Michael and Joan Indorato. She is also adored by many nieces, nephews and longtime friend, James Miller.

A visitation will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere on Thursday, August 1 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Giuseppe ‘Joe’ De Tursi

Of East Boston

Giuseppe “Joe” De Tursi of East Boston died in Boston on Sunday, July 28 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 91.

Born in Strongoli, Italy, Giuseppe is survived by his caring wife, Laura, his two sisters, Eugenia and Rosina in Italy, both Roman-Catholic nuns. He was the beloved father of Rosalba Napolitano and her husband, Stephen of Westwood, Pasquale De Tursi and his wife, Michele of Arlington, Domenica Corrado and her husband, Paul of Lynnfield and Adriana Nastari and her husband, Edward of Lynnfield; the loving grandfather of Sebastian Napolitano, Maria Barrette and her husband, Gregory, Stephen Napolitano, Jr. and his wife, Courtney, Christopher Corrado, Catherine Corrado, Maximus Nastari, and Giuliana Nastari and the adored great-grandfather of Brianna Leigh Napolitano and Luca Giuseppe Barrette.

Visitation will be at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, July 31, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For complete notice and guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Donna Nelson

Former Senior VP of Vital Data Management; Graduate of RHS Class of 1978

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, Aug. 1 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Donna M. (Bellitti) Nelson who died on Sunday evening, July 28 at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House of Reading following a five-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was 59 years old.

The Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Donna attended Revere Schools and was a 1978 graduate of Revere High School. Following graduation, she attended North Shore Community College.

Donna worked for about three years with two local banks before joining a new and upcoming company called, Vital Data Management, formerly of Everett and Burlington. Her pinnacle career with Vital was as Senior Vice President for five years. She secured her real estate license, working for Flatley Company and was successful in that field until an industrial accident forced an early retirement.

Donna and her husband, David A. Nelson lived in Raynham for a short time before moving to Nashua, N.H., 11 years ago.

Donna will be especially remembered for her gentle and loving personality, her devotion to family and her respect and appreciation for high fashion and interior design.

The beloved wife of 18 years to David A. Nelson, she was the cherished sister to David A. Bellitti and his wife, Marie of Woburn and Carole A. Frederick of Medford; the devoted aunt to John A. Frederick, PhD and his wife, Tara of Australia, Jaclyn A. Rescigno and her husband, John of Wilmington, Joel A. Frederick and his wife, MaryKate of Hillsboro, Oregon and Christine A. Bellitti of Woburn; the proud grandaunt to Liam R., Wyatt D., Zoe E., John C. and Jennavieve A. She is also lovingly survived by Travis Martin and his son, Jaden of Nashua, N.H., her brother-in-law, John D. Frederick of Saugus and her father-in-law, Allen T. Nelson of North Chelmsford. She was the dear daughter of the late Gaspare A. “Jack” Bellitti and Rita P. (DeVito) Bellitti of Revere and the dear daughter in law of the late Rose M. (MacQuesten) Nelson.

Donna loved flowers, and if you choose, send “pink.”

Rosemarie DiFabio

Her Smile Could Light up a Room

Rosemarie (Bova) DiFabio, a lifelong resident of Revere, died July 24 at the age of 93 in the Jewish Nursing Home in Chelsea.

Rosemarie was born on Feb. 15, 1926. She graduated from Revere High School, worked for years at New England Telephone and later at Revere City Hall. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She was a devoted and enthusiastic fan of the New England Patriots, especially Tom Brady. The Pats kept Rosemarie and her family smiling a good deal through many football season weekends.

Rosemarie was predeceased by her husband, Robert DiFabio, her parents, Mary and Salvatore Bova, her sisters Katie Ruzzo and Connie Manganiello and her husband, Edward, and her brothers: Basil Bova, Salvatore Bova and his wife, Anna, nephew, Edward Manganiello and his wife, Joan, as well as her beloved grandniece, Katina Ruzzo and niece in-law, Mary Bova. Rosemarie is also survived by her nephew, Tommy Ruzzo and his wife, Terry, sister-in law, Lindy Bova, her nieces: Maryann Silva and her husband, Bob, Marguerite Bova and her husband, Steve Assad and Melinda Kay Ferrante and her husband, Steve, as well as by her nephews: Anthony Bova and Basil Bova, Sal Bova and his wife, Linda and Jim Manganiello and his wife, Wanda.

The family wants to note their deep appreciation to the Jewish Nursing Home staff who lovingly cared for Rosemarie like family would.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, Aug. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a noon Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guestbook, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Murray Viehl

Retired Bank Vice President, Member of Revere K of C and True Family Man

Murray F. Viehl passed away at the residence of his daughter on Thursday, July 25, following a long illness.

A lifelong Revere resident and proud of it, he was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1948 and a 1952 cum laude alumnus of Boston College. He then served with the U.S. Army from Jan. 10, 1953 to 0ct. 10, 1955 during the Korean War as a Sergeant. He returned to Boston College and secured his MBA, entered the Banking Profession at Shawmut Bank of Boston (Bank of Boston and Bank of America) and finally retired from Fleet Bank as Vice-President and Senior Lending Officer in 2006.

For the greater span of his life, he and his family thoroughly enjoyed the family “summer” home in North Conway, N.H., which also afforded them a prelude into the world of skiing in the winter. Murray especially enjoyed skiing and boating on Pequawket Pond. His other pastimes and hobbies included gardening, reading and being a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox.

He was the proud owner of an extraordinary intellect, especially in the realm of his banking acumen, rendering him a “go-to-man” even through his several attempted retirements.

A true “family-man”, nothing gave him more pleasure than to be with his entire family, especially his loving grandchildren.

Murray was a many year member of the Revere Council Knights of Columbus #179 where he was most active in the council and in the ministry at Immaculate Conception Parish Community. For many years, he took part as an usher and collector for Immaculate Conception Parish Church.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marie A. (Bowman) Viehl for 58 years until she made her journey to heaven on Dec. 6, 2015, devoted father of Elizabeth J. Viehl-McKenna and her husband, Thomas of Revere and Boca Raton, Fla., Patrice A. Viehl of Everett, James O. Viehl and his wife, Anne of Salem, N.H., Kenneth F. Viehl and his wife, Erin of Pocasset and the late Thomas M. Viehl; cherished “grampy” to Courtney M. Pyne and her husband, Michael of South Boston, Sarah A. Viehl of Hudson, N.H., Michael T. Viehl of Boulder, Colo., Emily N. Viehl of Salt Lake City, Utah, Nicholas J. Viehl and Alexa V. Viehl, both of Hopkinton, Elizabeth R. McGonagle and Victoria M. McGonagle, both of Everett. He is also lovingly survived by his daughter-in-law, Stephanie Viehl of Hopkinton.

Dolores Marie Gaglione

U.S. Postal Service Retiree

Dolores Marie Gaglione of Revere, formerly of Everett and Medford, entered into eternal rest on Saturday afternoon, July 20, at the Spaulding Hospital in Cambridge surrounded by her loving family. She was 72 years old.

Born in Malden, the daughter of the late Michael Gaglione, Sr. and Annette M. (Tammaro), Dolores grew up in Everett and attended grammar school in Everett Public Schools. She graduated from Our Lady of Nazareth High School, formerly in Wakefield, Class of 1964. After high school, Dolores attended a two-year program at Carnegie Institute in Boston to receive a certificate in phlebotomy. She began her career as a phlebotomist at the Carney Hospital in Dorchester and later worked at the Somerville Hospital.

In 1980, Dolores began working as a letter sorting machine operator for the U.S. Postal Service. Over the course of her career she worked at the General Mail Facility in Boston and the Incoming Mail Center in Chelsea. She dedicated over 30 years of service before retiring from the Post Office in 2013.

Dolores has been a long time Revere resident, but prior to living in Revere she resided in Medford for 30 years. During her retirement she enjoyed playing at the casino and playing bocce on Revere Beach. More importantly, she enjoyed her large family and being an aunt to her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

She was the beloved sister of Michael Gaglione, Jr. and his wife, Maureen of Wilmington and Robert Gaglione and his wife, Lorraine of Peabody and is also lovingly survived by five nieces and nephews, Michele O’Donoghue and her husband, Denis, Michael Gaglione III and his wife, Kim, Lisa Crivello and her husband, Michael, Pamela Lepore and her husband, Joseph and Marc Gaglione and six great nieces and five great nephews.

Mavourneen ‘Marvie’ Procopio

N.E. Tel & Tel (Verizon) Retiree and Senior Member of One of Revere’s Oldest Families

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Aug. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the

Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Mavourneen “Marvie” Procopio, who died following a brief terminal illness on Tuesday, July 30 at her Revere residence, in the comforting presence of her God and devoted family. She was 81 years old.

Her funeral will be held from the funeral home on Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed with entombment in Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden.

Born, raised and educated in Revere, she was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1956. Following graduation, she began a 35 plus year career with N.E. Tel. & Tel. (Verizon). She began as an operator in the headquarters of N.E. Tel. & Tel. on Congress St. in Boston and quickly rose through the ranks attaining the position of Supervisor of Units.

She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Ms. Procopio took an early retirement in 1993. Remember that in the era of her employment, especially in the early 50’s through the early 80’s, it was a remarkable feat for an Italian-American woman to arrive at a supervisory position. That accomplishment, in and of itself, proudly announced the “work ethic” of the person.

“Auntie Marvie” as she was affectionately known by her faithful family, become the caretaker of her large nest of 10 siblings and their spouses. Until her recent debilitating illness, she cared for her beloved brother-in-law, William F. Terranova, who in God’s grace will celebrate his 104th birthday in October.

She was everyone’s “go to” person. Siblings and her adoring four generations of nieces and nephews sought her presence, her insight, her keen wit and her dramatic appreciation for fine “couture” womens’ fashions and accessories.

Her family celebrates her passing with thanksgiving for a life well lived and an appreciation for her intense intellect, her sharp cutting edge and her passion for living. 5-star restaurants, fine clothes, a cocktail or two, were among her favorite choices in living. “Viva Marvie.”

She was the beloved daughter of the late Andrew J. Procopio Sr. and Catherine M. (Capano) Procopio; the cherished sister of Gloria Torre and Andrew J. Procopio, Jr. and his wife, Marie, all of Revere and the late Pauline Terranova, Jean Angeloni, Mary Alvino, Domenic A., Albert, Anthony, Joseph and John Procopio. She is also lovingly survived by her brother-in-law, William F. Terranova of Revere and four proud generations of adoring nieces and nephews.

Gloria Cynthia Finer

Member of the Jack Satter House Tenants Association

Gloria Cynthia (Baer) Finer of Dennis, formerly of Framingham, Delray Beach and Revere, died on Monday, July 29.

Gloria was a life-long member of the Kidney Foundation, Jack Satter House Tenants Association and former member of Temple Beth Am-Framingham.

Gloria Cynthia (Baer) Finer of Dennis, formerly of Framingham, Delray Beach and Revere, died on Monday, July 29.

Gloria was a life-long member of the Kidney Foundation, Jack Satter House Tenants Association and former member of Temple Beth Am-Framingham.

She was the devoted mother of Douglas Keith Finer and his wife, Therese English and the late Lawrence Scott Finer, loving daughter of the late Louis and Esther (Hadgi) Finer, loving grandmother of David, Marcus, Emily, Sean and Shannon and great-grandmother of Marcus Jr., Jackson, Sophia, Eilish, Asher and Brayden. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 1 at 11:45 a.m. at the Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery- Dedham St, Sharon. Memorial Observation will be held immediately following burial at the Jack Satter House-420 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere. Donations may be made to the Brain Injury Assoc-30 Lyman St., Westborough, MA 01581 or to the Jack Satter Tenants Assoc. 420 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA 02151.