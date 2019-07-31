Investing in Revere Youth: Geico, Good Sports Assist Revere PAL

The Geico auto insurance company made a generous donation to the Revere Police Athletic League (PAL) at a presentation ceremony July 22 inside the gymnasium located at CAPIC headquarters on Nahant Avenue.

Kris Oldoni, director of the Revere PAL, accepted the $8,000 donation of athletic apparel and equipment from Samantha Freedman of Geico through its local partner, Good Sports Inc.

“GEICO is thrilled to support the Revere Police Activities League with this equipment as part of our long-standing partnership with Good Sports,” said Jeremy Connor, GEICO regional vice president. “We recognize the value of youth sports programming across the Commonwealth. Youth athletic programs help build strong communities and we know that proper equipment and apparel are critical in keeping students safe and in the game.”

Oldoni thanked GEICO for its support of the youth program. He also lauded Mayor Brian Arrigo, Police Chief James Guido, Capt. Amy O’Hara and RPD officers for their year-long commitment to PAL.

“Mayor Arrigo and Chief Guido have been incredible,” said Oldoni. “They have pushed us further along in the process and that’s where we are today.”

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky noted the history of the gymnasium, relating that his parents were among the original founders of the building that used to be the home of the Revere Jewish Community Center.

“I refereed my first junior high basketball game here,” recalled Novoselsky, who was a high school and college official for many years. “I’m pleased that the PAL is carrying on the outstanding tradition of having productive youth activities in this building.”

Oldoni said the 15-year-old PAL organization hosts programs for more than 150 youths three or four times each week. The programs extend beyond the basketball court.

“We have a summer work component, a summer youth academy with the Revere Police Department, and recreational activities,” said Oldoni, a school administrator. “Just last week we were kayaking on the Ipswich River so we have recreational, community service, and summer work components to go along with basketball.”

Two of the coaches in the PAL, Revere High Athletic Director Frank Shea and Salem school administrator Joseph Mullaney attended the presentation ceremony. Shea is a former Dom Savio High School and Salem State star who went on to coach the Spartans. Mullaney played basketball at Chelsea High and North Adams State University (Mass. College of Liberal Arts).