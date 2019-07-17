Obituaries 07-17-2019

Camille LoChirco

Had a Heart of Gold and Always There for Whoever Needed Her



Camille (De’Angelis) LoChirco of Revere died on July 15. She was 75 years old.

Born in Boston on July 11, 1944, to the late Michael De’Angelis and Mary (Settipane), she was the beloved wife of James V. LoChirco Sr., devoted mother of James V. LoChirco Jr. and his wife, Edith and Stephen LoChirco and his wife, Rosa, all of Everett; cherished grandmother of Sara, Vanessa, and James V. LoChirco III, all of Everett. She is also survived by many dear friends. Camille “had a heart of gold and always was there for whoever needed her.”

Her funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St. Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Flora Bishop

Boston Five Cent Savings Bank Retiree and Waitress at the Former Frolic’s on Revere Beach

Services were held on Monday at the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere for Flora P. “Flo” (MacDonald) Bishop, 95, who passed on Tuesday, July 9 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House of Danvers, following a brief illness. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in Prince Edward Island, Canada, she came to the U.S. as a teenager, settling in East Boston and remaining there until moving to Revere in 1948, 71 years ago.

Her early career was spent as a waitress at Revere Beach in the Frolic’s Café & Restaurant. She later made a change to banking and worked as a Personnel Officer for Boston Five Cents Savings Bank-Citizens, completing some 21 years and rising to the position of assistant vice-president, retiring in 1990.

Flora always enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights with enthusiasm and excitement. She was also a member of several Revere Seniors Club and was Past President of Revere’s “Smart Set.”

She was the wife of the late Charles H. Bishop and the devoted mother of the late Charles J. “Bucky” Bishop and the late James R. Bishop; the dear sister of Rosina M. MacAulay and her late husband, James of Leominster and the late Catherine McCaffrey, Donald and Allan MacDonald. She is lovingly survived by her caregiver, Kathy Corbett of Revere and by many faithful and proud nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at the Immaculate Conception Parish, 22 Lowe St., Revere, MA 02151.

For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Nancy Panico

Now Home in Heaven in the Loving Arms of Her Parents

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Friday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Nancy E. Panico who died at the Lahey Clinic, Burlington after a long illness. She was 90 years old. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 12:15 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Nancy was born and raised in Boston. The family later settled in Everett, where she lived until 2008. She later moved to North Reading, where she lived until her most recent illness.

Due to her many challenges, Nancy made up for it with her outgoing personality and her social skills. She enjoyed living with her housemates at her home and the staff that cared for them, especially Roger Mumper, their program and staff coordinator. Roger would often take Nancy to attend mass at St. Theresa’s Parish. Nancy enjoyed many activities, but some of her favorites were meal prepping at home. She was also quite the movie buff. She liked the old black and whites to the newest releases. She also enjoyed many of the musicals. Nancy loved going to events, especially the Halloween parties, that was her favorite. She loved to go out and meet people and she will forever be remembered for her very infectious laugh. She is in now home in heaven in the loving arms of her parents.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Antonio Panico and Vita (Balzzerla) Panico and the cherished housemate of Ruth, Michael and David. She is also lovingly survived by the wonderful and dedicated staff and friends of the May Institute. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the May Institute, 794 Broadway Revere, MA 02151.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Thomas Griffin, Jr.

20-year Taxi Dispatcher at Patriot Taxi in Revere and Red’s Cab in Brookline

Thomas J. Griffin, Jr. of Beachmont Revere died on Tuesday, July 2 at Mass General Hospital in Boston. He was 70 years old.

Mr. Griffin worked for over 20 years as a dispatcher at Red’s Cab in Brookline and Patriot Taxi in Revere.

The loving husband of Frances (Tranfaglia) Griffin with whom he shared 48 years of marriage, he was born in Winthrop, the son of the late Thomas J. Griffin, Sr. and the late Lillian (Clapp) Corbett. In addition to his wife, he leaves two beloved children, Dennis and Denise Griffin, both of Revere and his cherished grandson, Thomas A. Griffin. He was predeceased by one brother, Michael Griffin and one sister, Maureen Sekenski.

Arrangementss were by the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, Saugus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.

Bryan Corbett

Educator, Member of Revere Council 179 K of C and Revere Teachers’ Association

A large congregation of more than 200 people were in attendance last Monday, July 8 at a Funeral Mass celebrated for Bryan L. Corbett at Immaculate Conception Church, who passed most unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 2 after being rushed to Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett. Mr. Corbett had been stricken at his Warren St., residence. He was 58 years old.

Interment was in the family lot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Bryan was a life-long resident of Revere and a member of the Class of 1978 at Immaculate Conception High School. He was also a graduate of both Salem State Teachers’ University and Suffolk University.

He proved to be a very popular teacher within the system and drew fond respect from his students. Many of his students, looked to him as a mentor and maintained a friendship after their respective professional time with him had passed. Bryan thoroughly enjoyed the courses he taught, especially English grammar and English literature. Always an absolute educator and adviser, he engaged his art within the Revere School System.

Bryan was born into a family with deep faith and true Catholic values. His dear parents, came from classic Irish Catholic Families with two priest uncles on Bryan’s father’s line. He was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community and a member of the Revere Council, Knights of Columbus, #179.

He was the adored son of the late Atty. Ronald P. Corbett, Sr. and Virginia T. (Kingston) Corbett, proud brother to Dr. Ronald P. Corbett, Jr. of Melrose, Nancy E. Corbett of Winthrop and Jonathan K. Corbett of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla.; devoted brother-in-law to Eileene Stergiou of Melrose, Merrill A. Frank of Winthrop and William F. Bartlett of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla., and cherished uncle of Ryan S. Corbett and his fiancée, Jen Poskon of Stoneham, Anna J. Corbett and her husband, Alex Sullivan of Saugus, Jordan A. Corbett-Frank of Winthrop and Carly J. Corbett-Frank of Brooklyn, N.Y.. He is also lovingly survived by cousins, Mark R. Stuart of Winthrop, Melissa Miller of Saugus, Dr. Denise A. Corbett of Wakefield and by many other faithful cousins.

Remembrances may be made to the Atty. Ronald P. Corbett, Sr. Scholarship Fund at Immaculate Conception School, 127 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151. Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere.

Virginia French

Almy’s Department Store Retiree

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral of Virginia M. (Rose) French who passed on Tuesday, July 9 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. Her funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere today, Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

Mrs. French was a 1944 graduate of Immaculate Conception High School. Most of her working career was spent as a salesperson for the former Almy’s Department Store at Northgate Shopping Center for over 20 years. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

The beloved wife of 72 years of Elmer S. French, she was the adored mother of Virginia “Gina” L. Imbaro and her husband, Robert of Dedham, Nancy M. Kaplan and her husband, George of North Reading and Ronald P. French and his wife, Cheryl of Melrose; the cherished grandmother to Roslind V. Imbaro and Jeffrey B. Imbaro, both of Waltham, Ellen M. Oteri and her husband, Patrick of Merrimac, Amy E. Dilillo and her husband, Mark of Plymouth, Ronald P. French, Jr. and his wife, Lindsey of Dover, N.H., Lauren M. French of Londonderry, N.H., Andrew A. French and his wife, Heather of Barrington, N.H., Adrianna and Jake and Max Petitpas, all of Melrose. She is also lovingly survived by five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and also by her best friend, Emily Lind of Londonderry, N.H.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.