News Briefs

Trip to Foxwoods Planned

The Revere Knight of Columbus will be having a trip to Foxwoods on Sunday Aug. 11. The bus leaves from 29 Central Ave. at 8 a.m., following a great Continental Breakfast. The bus starts it’s return trip from Foxwood at 5 p.m. The cost is $29 and includes $10 in chips and a $10 meal voucher.

Please call Paul Ring 781-941-4270 or Phil Vilasi—617-755-1161 for more information as there is till room.

If you can’t make it and want to be involved as a sponsor there is a need for water and snacks on the bus, or assistance in any way for the breakfast to defray costs or a direct donation and of course your name will be recognized.

Please help the Knights make this event a success as all proceeds will go towards the mission of the Knights of Columbus.

The deadline is July 31.

Looking For Our Heroes

The Beachmont VFW Auxiliary 6712 is looking for our community Purple Heart Recipients and need your help. If you have a family member, neighbor or friend who was wounded in combat please contact the VFW with their name and address. Why? We would love to invite them and one guest free to our dinner. Each year the Beachmont Auxiliary honors Purple Heart recipients on Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7, with an honorary Dinner.

We ask Our community to please donate $20 the cost of the meal for these wonderful veterans as a thank you for their service only if you can afford to. Please contact Beachmont VFW AUX at 150 Bennington St., Revere, MA. 02151 with a recipients’ address information and the Auxiliary will mail them an invite or please mail a $20 donation to Aux6712 to treat a veteran to dinner. Tickets are also available at VFW Post lounge now. We respectfully thank you and God Bless America. Reminder: The Beachmont VFW Hall is available NOW to the public for Rent for Family gatherings, Weddings and other Events. Please contact June Dennen, Hall Function Manager, 781-284-9724.

Free Lunches Offered

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo, the Revere Public Schools Committee, and School Superintendent Dr. Diane Kelly have announced that the Revere Public Schools will sponsor the Annual Summer Food Service Program at various locations throughout the City of Revere.

This program will provide a free lunch to all children at the following schools and sites through Friday, August 16. Select sites also serve breakfast.

Beachmont School (rear entrance) – Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Paul Revere (cafeteria) – Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Revere Beach Pavilion #2 – Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sonny Myers Park – Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Costa Park – Lunch 11a.m. to 1p.m.

Rose Street Recreational Center – 11:30a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adams Court (Cooledge St) – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ciarlone Tot Lot – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Louis Pasteur Park – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menus are subject to change and locations are always subject to close depending on participation.