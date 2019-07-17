Man Pulled Out of Water at Revere Beach

At approximately 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, Massachusetts State Police-Revere received a call for an adult male unresponsive in the water at Revere Beach, in the area of the bandstand.

Bystanders pulled the man, later identified as a 58-year-old, from the water, but the victim was unresponsive and not breathing. CPR was initiated. State Police patrols cleared traffic from Revere Beach Boulevard to expedite ambulance transport.

The victim was transported to the Whidden Hospital. As of press time, the victim was still alive, and still undergoing emergency lifesaving efforts.