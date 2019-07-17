News It Feels Like Summer by Journal Staff • July 17, 2019 • 0 Comments BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Esdras Silva (left) works to return the ball as the opposing team readies themselves at all different angles during the Massachusetts Health Connector’s ‘Coverage Games’ on Revere Beach Sunday, July 14. The Connector staged a beach volleyball tournament that brought out several residents to the Beach on a great afternoon. CONCERT ON THE LAWN: Nancy Vargus gets some dancing on with Joseph Reale, who came out to dance the night away and chew bubble gum. CONCERT ON THE LAWN: Jane Gianatasio, taking audience participation to heart, sings “Ride Sally Ride” for the chorus of “Mustang Sally.” The fun was off the charts on a warm, summer night on the Lawn. More concerts are on the way for Sunday nights this summer