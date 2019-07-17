Deadline to Submit Nomination Papers Is July 23 for Municipal Election

With the deadline for submitting nomination papers set for this Tuesday, July 23, the field of candidates for the 2019 municipal election is definitely taking shape.
Several candidates have had their nomination papers certified. If all candidates do proceed with their election plans, there would be a preliminary election in certain races on Sept. 10.
Three candidates, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo, and Cheryl Whittredge are seeking the corner office.
The most crowded race is for councillor-at-large where 13 candidates are seeking the five at-large seats on the City Council.
There are currently three contested ward races. In Ward 2, incumbent Ira Novoselsky and Robert E. Bent are the candidates.
In Ward 5, incumbent John Powers and Eric Lampedecchio are the candidates.
In Ward 6, seeking to succeed Charles Patch as city councillor are Nicholas Moulaison, Francis Sarro, and Richard Serino.
Seven candidates are vying for the six available seats on the Revere School Committee (The mayor of Revere also has a seat on the Committee). The candidates include incumbents Stacey Rizzo, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye. Also seeking election to the School Committee are John Kingston and Albert J. Terminiello Jr.
Election Commissioner Diane Colella has announced the following list of candidates (as of July 12, 2019):
Mayor
*Brian Michael Arrigo
Daniel Rizzo Certified
Cheryl Whittredge
Councillor At Large
*Jessica Ann Giannino Certified
*Steven Morabito Certified
*George J. Rotondo
*Anthony T. Zambuto Certified
Robert Capoccia Certified
John R. Correggio Certified
Gregg LaCedra
Dimple J. Rana Certified
Wayne D. Rose Certified
Philip Joseph Russo
Kevin Sanchez
Brian P. Vesce Certified
Gerry Visconti
Ward 1
*Joanne McKenna Certified
Ward 2
*Ira Novoselsky Certified
Robert E. Bent Certified
Ward 3
*Arthur F. Guinasso Certified
Ward 4
*Patrick M. Keefe, Jr. Certified
Ward 5
*John F. Powers Certified
Eric Lampedecchio Certified
Ward 6
Nicholas Moulaison, Sr.
Francis C. Sarro
Richard Joseph Serino Certified
School Committee
*Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo
*Michael A. Ferrante
*Susan J. Gravellese Certified
*Frederick A. Sannella
*Carol A. Tye
John F. Kingston Certified
Albert J. Terminiello, Jr. Certified
*Incumbent