Deadline to Submit Nomination Papers Is July 23 for Municipal Election

With the deadline for submitting nomination papers set for this Tuesday, July 23, the field of candidates for the 2019 municipal election is definitely taking shape.

Several candidates have had their nomination papers certified. If all candidates do proceed with their election plans, there would be a preliminary election in certain races on Sept. 10.

Three candidates, Mayor Brian Arrigo, Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo, and Cheryl Whittredge are seeking the corner office.

The most crowded race is for councillor-at-large where 13 candidates are seeking the five at-large seats on the City Council.

There are currently three contested ward races. In Ward 2, incumbent Ira Novoselsky and Robert E. Bent are the candidates.

In Ward 5, incumbent John Powers and Eric Lampedecchio are the candidates.

In Ward 6, seeking to succeed Charles Patch as city councillor are Nicholas Moulaison, Francis Sarro, and Richard Serino.

Seven candidates are vying for the six available seats on the Revere School Committee (The mayor of Revere also has a seat on the Committee). The candidates include incumbents Stacey Rizzo, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye. Also seeking election to the School Committee are John Kingston and Albert J. Terminiello Jr.

Election Commissioner Diane Colella has announced the following list of candidates (as of July 12, 2019):

Mayor

*Brian Michael Arrigo

Daniel Rizzo Certified

Cheryl Whittredge

Councillor At Large

*Jessica Ann Giannino Certified

*Steven Morabito Certified

*George J. Rotondo

*Anthony T. Zambuto Certified

Robert Capoccia Certified

John R. Correggio Certified

Gregg LaCedra

Dimple J. Rana Certified

Wayne D. Rose Certified

Philip Joseph Russo

Kevin Sanchez

Brian P. Vesce Certified

Gerry Visconti

Ward 1

*Joanne McKenna Certified

Ward 2

*Ira Novoselsky Certified

Robert E. Bent Certified

Ward 3

*Arthur F. Guinasso Certified

Ward 4

*Patrick M. Keefe, Jr. Certified

Ward 5

*John F. Powers Certified

Eric Lampedecchio Certified

Ward 6

Nicholas Moulaison, Sr.

Francis C. Sarro

Richard Joseph Serino Certified

School Committee

*Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo

*Michael A. Ferrante

*Susan J. Gravellese Certified

*Frederick A. Sannella

*Carol A. Tye

John F. Kingston Certified

Albert J. Terminiello, Jr. Certified

*Incumbent