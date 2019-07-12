Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Local Students Earn Honors at BC High

The following local students have earned Boston College High School Fourth Quarter Honors:

Leandro Depinho 2020 – Honors

Jason Bosa 2022 – High Honors

Sebastian Zapata-Ochoa 2022 – High Honors

For High Honors a Soph., Jr.,Sr. must have at least a 3.80 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.6 quality point average and all grades ‘”C+” or higher.

For Honors a Sophomore, Junior, or Senior must have at least a 3.20 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher. Freshmen need a 3.165 quality point average and all grades ‘”C-” or higher.

Boston College High School is a Jesuit, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young men founded in 1863. The school enrolls approximately 1,500 students from more than 100 communities in eastern Massachusetts.

Local Residents Named to Simmons University Dean’s List

The following local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.

* Cindy Murphy, of Revere

* Kneide Nascimento, of Revere

To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Local students Graduate From Emerson College

On Sunday, May 12, Emerson College awarded more than 970 undergraduate degrees and on Saturday, May 11, awarded nearly 300 graduate degrees during the College’s Commencement ceremonies.

Award-winning journalist, speaker, and author Soledad O’Brien received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree and delievered the undergraduate commencement address. Award-winning scholar and writer Nell Irvin Painter, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and theatrical producer Jose Antonio Vargas, and President of Miami Dade College Eduardo J. Padron also received honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees.

Marco Mazzarelli of Revere, received a BA in Media Arts Production. Mazzarelli will officially complete the degree in August 2019.

Jade Aguilera of Revere,received a BA in Writing, Lit and Publishing. Aguilera will officially complete the degree in August 2019.

George Havanidis of Revere, received a BS in Sports Communication. Havanidis will officially complete the degree in August 2019.

Opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,750 undergraduates and 750 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 80 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its study and internship programs in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic. A new, permanent facility on Sunset Boulevard for its L.A.-based program opened in January 2014. The College has an active network of 39,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit www.emerson.edu.

Local students Graduate From Emmanuel College

Emmanuel College celebrated its 97th Commencement Exercises on Saturday, May 11, adding hundreds of graduates to the global network of Emmanuel alumni who are making their mark on the world. World-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin delivered the Commencement Address to the Class of 2019 and the more than 3,000 family members, friends and guests in attendance. The College also conferred an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters upon Professor Emeritus of Mathematics Sister Elizabeth Michaels ‘46, SNDdeN, who served on the faculty at Emmanuel for 40 years. Local students who graduated include:

Vanessa Gutierrez of Revere . Gutierrez received a Bachelor of Arts in Management with a concentration in Marketing during the ceremony. Gutierrez graduated cum laude.

Marc Maniscalco of Revere. Maniscalco received a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies with a concentration in Politics and Society during the ceremony.

Leanna Martinez of Revere. Martinez received a Bachelor of Arts in Art Therapy during the ceremony.

Cristina Martinez of Revere. Martinez received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology with a concentration in Criminology during the ceremony.

Steve Vu of Revere. Vu received a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Health Sciences during the ceremony.

Emmanuel College, founded in 1919, is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 70 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.

Dixon On Dean’s List at Norwich University

The following students from your readership area have been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2019 semester:

* Katherine Elizabeth Dixon, Revere

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean’s List honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in Baccalaureate and Graduate Degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States of America. Norwich is one of our nation’s six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC).

Local residents Graduates From Wentworth

The following local student has graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass.

* Kenneth Andrade of Revere

The school held its spring commencement on April 28, 2019.

Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology stresses project-based, hands-on learning, with an emphasis on cooperative education and careers, community enrichment, and contributing to the economic vitality of the Greater Boston region. The nationally ranked school is recognized as a leader in engineering, technology, design and management.

Wentworth has some 17 bachelor’s degree programs in areas such as architecture; construction management; mechanical, biomedical and civil engineering; and computer science. It offers master’s degrees in in applied computer science, architecture, civil engineering, construction management, facility management, and technology management.

University of Maine Announces Dean’s List

Jessica Beneski of Revere was among the 2,330 students at the University of Maine recognized for achieving Dean’s List honors in the spring 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,649 are from Maine, 623 are from 35 other states and 58 are from 30 countries other than the U.S.

The student who received Dean’s List honors for spring 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Regina Walker Earns Master’s of Social Work From Springfield College

Regina Walker of Revere, has earned a master’s of social work degree in Social Work from Springfield College for studies completed in 2019.

At the undergraduate commencement on May 19, 695 bachelor’s degrees were awarded. Including the degrees awarded at the graduate ceremony on May 18, a total of 1,265 degrees were awarded over the two days. At the graduate commencement, 522 master’s degrees, one certificate of advanced graduate study, five Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 36 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, and six Doctor of Psychology degrees were awarded.

Springfield College is an independent, nonprofit, coeducational institution founded in 1885. Nearly 5,000 students, including 2,500 full-time undergraduate students, study at its main campus in Springfield, Mass., and at its regional campuses across the country. Springfield College inspires students through the guiding principles of its Humanics philosophy – educating in spirit, mind, and body for leadership in service to others.

Local Residents Receive Degree From Simmons University

The following local students recently earned a degree from Simmons University in Boston.

* Kneide Nascimento, of Revere, earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

* Kannika Chap, of Revere, earned a Master of Social Work and Certificate in Urban Leadership.

Gregory Named to SNHU President’s List

Brianna Gregory of Revere has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2019 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 86-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 130,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers over 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

Local Residents Graduate From UMass Lowell

Local residents were among a record number of graduates presented with diplomas at UMass Lowell’s 2019 Commencement exercises on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18. The UMass Lowell’s Class of 2019 graduates from Revere are:

* Rebeca Alves, who received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering

* Jared Azriel, who received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering

* Morgan Cunningham, who received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics

* Kelly Foley, who received a bachelor’s degree in business administration

* Zylmar Garcia, who received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

* Samwel Jackson, who received an Associates degree in information technology

* Imane Jamai, who received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

* Jason Juric, who received a bachelor’s degree in information technology

* Sinarith Kong, who received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

* Milton Moreira, who received a master’s degree in business administration

* Nikki Nelson, who received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

* Jacqueline Noel, who received a master’s degree in energy engineering

* Lucas Penaranda, who received a bachelor’s degree in business administration

* Diana Perez, who received a bachelor’s degree in plastics engineering

* Nicolas Pineda Sedano, who received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering

* Gustavo Salcedo, who received a master’s degree in civil engineering

* Daniel Santos, who received a bachelor’s degree in computer science

UMass Lowell held three Commencement ceremonies at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell for the 4,534 members of the Class of 2019; the ceremonies were presided over by UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney, who is a two-time UMass Lowell graduate. The Commencement addresses were delivered by U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, who represents Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District, where UMass Lowell is located; UMass Lowell Distinguished University Professor Meg Bond, director of the university’s Center for Women and Work; and Jack Wilson, former UMass system president, current UMass Lowell faculty member and the founder of the Jack M. Wilson Center for Entrepreneurship at UMass Lowell.

Nutt on Dean’s List at Des Moines Area College

Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Spring Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester.

Those recognized from your area include:

William Nutt, Homeland Security, Revere