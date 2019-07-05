Obituaries 07-03-2019

Otillia ‘Tilly’ Bonanno

Matriarch of the Bonanno Families of Revere and Boston

Otillia “Tilly” (Fernandez) Bonanno in Revere, formerly of Boston’s North End, passed peacefully and restfully on June 27. She was 100 years old.

A former member of the Revere Patriot Seniors, she was the belovd wife of the late Anthony J. Bonanno, who passed June 13, 2013, and the devoted mother to Anthony G. Bonanno and his wife, Jane of Topsfield, cherished sister of Amelia “Amy” Fernandez of Revere and Incarnacion “Inky” Vide of Danvers and her late husband, Charles and the late Josephine Ysusi, Louis, Fred, Benjamin, John and Joseph Fernandez. She was the adored aunt and surrogate grandmother to Diane G. Hyland of Marblehead and her late husband, Francis W. Hyland, Jr. and their daughters, Kelli Hyland of Revere and Kim Perry and her husband, Vance of Marblehead. Tina Fernandez, Tilly’s sister-in-law, also survives her in Pennsylvania. She was also the proud aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

With the assistance and loving care from family, friends and especially her son, Tony, she was able to remain in her home until the age of 98.

Her funeral was held on July 2 at the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Boston.

Remembrances may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

Mary Horgan

Of Groveland, Formerly of Revere and Chelsea

Mary P. (Goggin) Horgan, age 92, of Groveland, formerly of Chelsea and Revere, passed away on June 30.

Mary was the beloved wife for 58 years of the late Gerard J. Horgan, devoted mother of Patricia Adrien and her husband, David of Groveland, the late Dennis Horgan of Salem, Joan Marra and her husband, John of Wilmington, Anne Dow and her husband, Edward of Georgetown, Michael Horgan and his wife, Caroline of Glenshaw, Pa., andd Maribeth Christopher and her husband, Thomas of Georgetown; loving “Nana” of Kristen Songer and her husband, Travis, Nicole Parker and her husband, Christopher, Andrew and James Marra, Christopher, Jennifer and William Dow, Peter, Patrick and Daniel Horgan, Ryan and Molly Christopher and “Great-Nana” of Nora, Bridget, Caleb, Benjamin and Peter, Jr.

She was the cherished daughter of the late William H. and Annie (Sheehy) Goggin, dear sister of Eileen Kanarkiewicz of Burlington, the late James Goggin, Beatrice Halas, William Goggin and Nancy Kelley. Mary is also survived by her sister-in-law, Rita Horgan, of Tewksbury as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington, today, Wednesday, July 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy’s Church, Main St., (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.

Margaret ‘Connie’ Madigan

Gold Star Mother

Margaret C. “Connie” (Geary) Madigan died on Monday morning at the Rosewood Nursing Home in Peabody. She was 92 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Geary, she was a claims representative for the Social Security Administration for many years. Mrs. Madigan was a Gold Star Mother, having lost her son, John in Vietnam.

She was the loving mother of Constance Rossetti and her husband, Michael of Wilmington, Clare Arsenault and her husband, Edward of Everett, Loretta DiCresce and her husband, Albert of Nevada and Daniel Madigan of Peabody, Lillian Madigan of Revere and the late PFC John E. Madigan (KIA Vietnam) and the late Kathleen Santoro. She was the sister of John Geary and his wife, Marie of Chelmsford and was also predeceased by seven brothers and sisters. Mrs. Madigan is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

An hour of visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus, today, Wednesday, July 3, from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at noon. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Donations in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. For directions and condolences BisbeePorcella.com.