Happy Birthday, Ruth Cronin!

Ruth Cronin recently celebrated her 99th birthday with party at the 99 Restaurant. Mayor Brian Arrigo attended and gave her a proclamation.

Ruth is a lifelong resident of Revere, born on Barrett Street in 1920 and moved to Park Avenue. when she was 2-years old. She’s lived in the same house ever since. She married her husband John in 1942, who was a member of the U.S. Navy at the time, and when he returned from the war, he joined the Revere Fire Department where he climbed the ranks to eventually become Captain in 1979.They had 3 children, John Jr, Paulette and Robert and many grandchildren. Ruth enjoyed a complimentary

lobster roll, courtesy of the 99 restaurant. We are hoping the Century House is as generous, but will have to wait until June 10, 2020 to find out!

Ruth Cronin with her extended family at the 99 Restaurant.