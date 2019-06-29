Obituaries 06-26-2019

Robert Sena

Retired salesman

Robert T. “Bobby” Sena passed away Saturday evening, June 22 at the Cambridge Health Alliance Hospital in Everett surrounded by his loving family. He was 80 years old.

Born and raised in Revere, the son of the late Angelo and Rose (Ferrara) Sena, Bobby graduated from Revere High School, Class of 1956 and was a salesman for Millard Metal Services in Braintree throughout all of his working career. He dedicated 40 years of service to the company before retiring.

Bobby settled in Everett with his beloved wife of 58 years, Frances M. “Frannie” (Venuti) Sena. The couple raised their family in Everett and lived there for several years. They later moved to Saugus, where Bobby has been residing for the past 12 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two granddaughters. Bobby will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

The devoted father of Joseph R. “Joe” Sena and his wife, Khristine “Khris” of North Chelmsford, formerly of Everett and the late Robert T. Sena, Jr., he was the cherished papa of Hailey and Makayla Sena of North Chelmsford, son of the late Angelo and Rose (Ferrara) Sena and dear brother of Ralph Sena of Revere, Richard Sena of Florida and the late Louise Palladino, John Sena, Emily DeAngelis, Anthony Sena, William Sena and Angelo Sena, Sr.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert’s visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea today, Wednesday, June 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. His funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Helen DeMattio

A true “family woman”

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral for Helen M. (Gannon) DeMattio in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere today, Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Mrs. DeMattio passed unexpectedly on Saturday, June 22 at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital. She was 90 years old.

Born and raised in Everett, Mrs. DeMattio was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1946. She married John W. DeMattio, Sr. of Revere in 1953 and the couple then made their home in Revere.

Helen was indeed a stay at home “Mom” and her hands were full with the upbringing of three boys. She was dedicated and thoroughly enjoyed her role as a true “Family Woman.”

Her dear husband, John, passed on Nov. 26, 2012. She was the cherished “Mom” to Edward J. DeMattio of Lynn, John W. DeMattio, Jr. of Meriden, Connecticut and Joseph S. DeMattio of Revere; the devoted grandmother to Marissa A. DeMattio of Revere, Kayla T. DeMattio of Methuen, Lauren E. DeMattio of Richmond, Rhode Island and Lindsey M. DeMattio of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She is also lovingly survived by her two former daughters-in-law, Lisa M. DeMattio of Methuen and Deborah J. DeMattio of Plainfield, Conn. and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was also the dear sister of the late Rita Ryan, James and Joseph Gannon, Dorothy D’Ambrosio, Alice Bellefonte and Mary Dean.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Anthony Gelardi

Verizon retiree and loving family man

Anthony R. Gelardi of Derry, N.H. passed away on Thursday, June 20 at Parkland Medical Center in Derry. He was 90 years old.

Anthony was born Sept. 17, 1928 in Revere, a son of the late Joseph and Francesca Paola (Palmisano) Gelardi. The youngest son of a large loving Italian family, he was educated in Revere and received aeronautical mechanical training in the U.S. Air Force.

Mr. Gelardi served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a Sr. Aircraft Mechanic. He was very proud of his Air Force service. Tony worked for many years as a telephone engineer with “Ma Bell” and later Verizon. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, the “occasional” glass of Merlot wine, electronics, gadgets, and doing Legos and puzzles with the grandchildren.

He will forever be remembered for the love he shared with his wife Norma. They were so very close, enjoyed shopping on Saturdays, going out and just being together. He was a loving family man and his family adored him.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Norma (Capillo) Gelardi in 2012. Members of his family include his son, Joseph Gelardi and his wife, Deborah, his daughter, Mary Gelardi, and his son, Anthony G. Gelardi and his wife, Chandra, five cherished grandchildren, Nicole, Jaclyn and Jamie Bruno, Kayla and Haley Gelardi, as well as many extended family members and friends who knew him lovingly as “Papa.”

Funeral arrangements were by the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry, N.H. Burial with Military Honors was at Forest Hill Cemetery of E. Derry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, MA/NH Chapter 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a condolence, or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

Edward Winter

Of Revere

Edward “Ed” Winter of Revere died on June 13 at the age of 68. Born on March 7, 1951, to the late Arthur and Barbara Winter, he was the beloved husband of the late Denise (Zankowski), devoted father of Kimberly A. Winter of Revere and Daniel A. Winter and his partner, Kenny Holgersen of Revere, cherished grandfather of Mia-Rose MacLean, dear brother of Michael Winter of Saugus, William Winter of Peabody and Donna and Karen Winter and dear brother in law of Carol Winter, Doreen M. Zankowski ESQ. and her partner, Billie Jean Potter, Darlene Zankowski O’Keefe and her husband, Thomas and John Zankowski. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service was held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden on June 19. Arrangements were by Paul BUonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home. For guest book, please visit Buonfiglio.com.

James Campbell

Man of outstanding character and values

James E. “Soupy” Campbell of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully in his home the morning of June 7. He was 80 years old.

James was born in Revere on March 13, 1939 to James Sr. and Cathrine (Lawrence) Campbell. He was the middle child to older sister Mary and younger brother Gerald.

Upon graduating from Revere High School in 1958, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served as a petty officer on the USS Hammerberg DE 1015 until 1960. Upon leaving the Navy he remained in the Navy Reserve until he was honorably discharged in 1963.

During Soupy’s time in the service he met and fell in love with Dorothy LeClair. They courted and then married on Sept. 29, 1962. Together they raised three children: Scott Francis, Kelley Anne and Kerry Anne.

Jim worked for the Stop and Shop Corporation for many years. He was a dedicated hard-working man who put his family first, sometimes working two jobs to make sure their needs were met.

Upon retirement in 1994, Jim and Dorothy moved to Naples, Fla.

Jim was a loving and dedicated pet owner who shared an extremely strong bond with his rescued English Bulldog “Gracie.” Grace will forever miss her master’s morning greeting “Gracie Lou, I love you,” which was quickly followed by a “pooch smooch.”

Jim was a man of outstanding character and values. He was genuinely interested in the welfare of his family and friends, and deeply touched those who loved him.

Jim is survived by Scott, Kelley and her husband, Daniel Surago and Kerry and her husband, Emanual Candido; his grandchildren, James Candido and his fiancé, Kelly, Alex and Dorothy Candido and Kyla and Liam Campbell; his brother, Gerald and wife, Linda, plus many nieces and nephews and by his friend, Kathy Smith, wife of the late Richard Smith, his lifelong friend. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy and granddaughter, Stephanie Marie.

“Jim was patriarch to his extended family and was always there to offer a helping hand and solid advice. Heaven gained a loving spirit the earth is surely going to miss.”

A celebration of Jim’s life and graduation to glory will be held on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery,185 Lake St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue of Naples, Florida or to Collier County Domestic Animal Services, Naples, Fla. Adopt don’t shop!

Fred Doucette

U.S. Navy veteran of World War II

Fred J. Doucette, 93, of Revere, passed away on Friday, June 21, surrounded by his loving family.

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, he was the cherished son of the late Ernest and Marie Doucette, beloved husband of Dolores (Alves) Doucette, loving father of Lori Doucette-Swindle and her husband, Kevin and the late Fred J. Doucette; adored grandfather of Karissa Ristino and her husband, Patrick and Kevin Swindle and his fiancé, Nicole Hardeman and great-grandfather of Anthony Frederick and Emma Grace Ristino and caring brother of the late Patricia Desmarais. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Fred’s life by gathering at Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:45 p.m. in our Chapel of the Resurrection. At the family’s request, please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Fred’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org

For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

James Gennari Sr.

Founder and manager of Pinstripe Parking – family was his priority

James Gennari Sr., loving father and grandfather, founder and manager of Pinstripe Parking, died on Friday, June 21, at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 67 years young.

Family was Jim’s priority. He was married to his wife and love of his life, Ann Marie Gennari for 25 years. He was Jimmy, James, or Jimbo to Ann Marie and he was Papa to Miles and Valentina Kennedy, children of his beloved daughter, Janel Gennari Kennedy her late husband, Christopher. Jim derived great joy from his two little ones. They helped Papa garden, cheered with him during WWF matches, and requested his “Papa” Noodles. The children aptly renamed the family kitchen “Papa’s Café.”

Family and close friends, Rose and Gerry, traveled to Italy to visit the homeland. Jim often reminisced about the food and all the walking. His family remembers his quick wit and how he made them laugh no matter the predicament. His love of family began at an early age when his family and his loving cousins, Diane and Sheila, shared a home. The son of Margaret Gennari and the late Guido Gennari, he was the brother of Valerie Gennari Pennington of Wakefield and the late Vincent Gennari. He also leaves behind his son, James Gennari Jr. and his wife, Kristen and their children, Francesca and Bianca.

In addition Jim had a parking lot family. Over the years he grew his business from a small operation to one that managed multiple lots including parking for the Spaulding Hospitals. Many staff members stayed for several years including his employee for more than 40 years and his friend John “Scratch” Patterson. Jim may have yelled when the Garden was breaking or when the guys were not waving hard enough, but he always made sure that they had hot meals on cold nights.

Jim grew up in Revere, worked in Boston but was a die-hard Yankees fan. He also loved the New York Giants, the WWF and horse racing.

Secretariat was by far his favorite athlete.

Jim loved to handicap and he was invited to many tournaments around the country because of his skill and love of the sport. He attended the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness with Ann Marie and also traveled to tracks around the country.

His dream was to be a jockey. Jim was a chef and an entertainer. He loved having people to his home for a meal and a good conversation. You never left his house hungry. He enjoyed cooking Italian dishes such as tripe and chicken marsala.

People would change their plans when they heard Jimmy was holding a party! He entertained his guests and family with stories about athletes and celebrities that he met at his parking lots.

James was a generous, kind man who would buy a hungry person a meal, offer a tired person a ride, or just lend an ear. He was an avid fan of Frank Sinatra. James, Jim, Jimmy, Jimbo, Dad, Papa would tell anybody, “I did it my way.”

Please celebrate a life well lived and a man well loved. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, June 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere. A Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Lynnfield will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. (everyone to meet directly at the church.) Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.