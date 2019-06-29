City Awarded Grant to Revitalize Consiglia Della Russo Park

This week, Mayor Brian Arrigo announced the City of Revere was selected to partner with KaBOOM! to rebuild Consiglia Della Russo Park, located behind the Paul Revere School. KaBOOM! pairs with corporate partners to award grants to municipalities. Keurig Dr. Pepper will be the funding sponsor for this project.

Before falling into disrepair and unsafe conditions, Consiglia Della Russo Park was a lively, recreational area, enjoyed by both Paul Revere School students and people throughout the neighborhood. Revere’s partnership with KaBOOM! will allow the City to revive the playground at a minimal cost.

“We are thrilled to partner with KaBOOM! and look forward to rebuilding this vital piece of our park and playground system.” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I applaud our dedicated staff who work vigorously to pursue grant funding to help deliver the highest quality of life to our residents.”

In advance of the partnership, the Revere City Council approved the appropriation necessary to apply for the grant. Keurig Dr. Pepper will cover over $200,000 in expenses for the playground equipment. In addition, they will provide 100 volunteers for the one-day community build. The rehabilitation of this site will also include a new walkway from the school to the playground site, and fencing improvements.

The City will host a “Design Day” on July 8 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Paul Revere School, where children will be able to draw their dream playground to incorporate their vision, and adult volunteers will begin the planning process. The site will then be prepped on Aug. 21 and 22, and the empty site will be transformed into a state-of-the-art playground in a one-day community event on Aug. 23. The City is aiming to recruit 100 volunteers (18+) for the Build Day, interested residents can contact Elle Baker at [email protected]

KaBOOM! is a national non-profit dedicated to providing children with a safe and exciting place to play.