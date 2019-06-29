Cirque du Soleil Corteo at Agganis Arena Now Through June 30

Story by Marianne Salza

Exuberant circus clown, Mauro, dedicated his life to joyously entertaining friends and audiences; and even in his passing, his cheerful spirit hopes to remind his loved ones of the laughter they shared. In the Cirque du Soleil show, Corteo, winged angels guide Mauro between heaven and earth in this celebration of life.

“This clown pictures his own funeral, but without fear,” explained publicist, Maxwell Silva Batista. “A funeral is for us to remember all the great moments we spent with that person. You remember all the things you did together.”

Corteo has traveled to over 60 cities in 19 countries around the world, and is now astounding audiences at the Boston University Agannis Arena June 19-30.

“What makes this show unique to the performer is that there are people sitting everywhere,” said Batista, who noted that four groups of live musicians dressed as clowns play at the corners of the stage. “They perform to everyone to make sure they are entertained on all sides.”

Rather than mourning the loss of the beloved artist with a somber funeral procession, the soul of Mauro encourages a festive parade in reflection of his magnificent, jubilant life.

Audiences will see astonishing flashbacks of Mauro’s exuberant memories of touring with circuses during this two-hour show that features 52 performers representing 18 nationalities, and 2,000 costume pieces.

Aerial acrobats spin above Mauro’s bed on giant, crystal chandeliers; and in a playful memory of his childhood, performers bounce on trampoline beds.

“The beautiful thing about it is they are close to the audience and able to interact,” Batista described.

Created by Italian director, Daniele Finzi Pasca, Corteo has European influences, with the surrounding curtain reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower.

Tickets for Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo start at $45 and can be purchased at www.CirqueDuSoleil.com.

Free hospitality career training program a success

Fourteen people graduated this past Friday from a two-week training program that has set them up for a new, better-paying career in the hospitality industry. With the program’s help, graduates are now turning their attention to securing a job at one of the many quality hotels in the area.

The training was provided through a partnership between CONNECT, an economic prosperity program based in Chelsea since 2012, and the International Institute of New England (IINE), based in Boston, which has operated a highly regarded hospitality training program for 20 years. The training was made available to Revere residents by the City of Revere, which under Mayor Arrigo’s leadership provided the funding.

The hospitality industry is booming in Revere and surrounding communities. In addition to Encore Boston Harbor Resort, which opened this past weekend, the number of hotel rooms in Revere is expected to double by 2020, from 800 to 1,600. IINE and CONNECT are working together to make sure local residents have the best shot possible at securing the 40-80 new jobs expected at each hotel.

Trainees learned about career opportunities in the hospitality industry, what it’s like to work in hotels, how to deliver excellent customer service, and how to communicate their knowledge and experience to potential employers in the industry. They also learned about personal financial management, and are encouraged to continue working with CONNECT’s experienced coaches as they begin their new, better-paying careers.

The next two-week class will run August 5-16 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The class will be held at the Revere Historical Society at 108 Beach Street. There are 25 spaces reserved for Revere residents, and space is still available.

Interested parties can call 857-334-3406 or just come to CONNECT at 4 Gerrish Ave. in Chelsea (right on the 111c and 116 bus lines). No appointment necessary, walk-ins accepted M-F 9am-5pm and Wednesdays until 7pm.