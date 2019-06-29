Arrigo Launches Modernized, Accessible Revere.org Website

Mayor Brian Arrigo today announced the launch of the fully redesigned Revere.org, the official website of the City of Revere. With a new design, new navigation, more functionality, and fresh content, Revere.org supports Mayor Arrigo’s efforts to ensure the City works for its taxpayers and takes full advantage of modern day technologies.

“City services should be easy to use, and city government should be accessible to everyone,” Mayor Arrigo said. “Our new website is going to help us engage more residents in the day-to-day workings of City Hall and provide the services and features that they’re looking for, quickly. Today we’re proud to launch a 21st century website that reflects the innovative work happening in Revere today.”

The redesign of Revere.org used data analytics to cater to Revere residents’ diverse needs. Notable improvements include:

Easier navigation for residents, business owners, visitors, prospective home buyers and investors alike

Accessible new design that allows for translation of the site into over 100 languages and improved access for the sight impaired

Easier access to the city’s three mobile apps: Revere311, Trash and Street Sweeping, and Mobile Alerts

New online job and licensing application forms

A comprehensive Business and Development section to appeal to new investment in the city

Photography that showcases Revere’s natural beauty and historic landmarks

Visitors to the site should use the Feedback Form to provide city staff with suggestions, comments or feedback for improvement.