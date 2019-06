Thirty Residents Take Out Nomination Papers for 2019 Election

City Election Commissioner Diane Colella has announced that the following candidates have pulled their nominations papers as of Friday, June 14, 2019. The candidates have until Tuesday, July 23 to submit their papers.

Mayor

*Brian Michael Arrigo

Daniel Rizzo

Cheryl Whittredge

Councilor At Large

*Jessica Ann Giannino Certified

*Steven Morabito

*George J. Rotondo

*Anthony T. Zambuto Certified

Robert Capoccia

John R. Correggio Certified

Gregg LaCedra

Dimple J. Rana

Wayne D. Rose

Philip Joseph Russo

Kevin Sanchez

Brian P. Vesce

Gerry Visconti

Ward 1

*Joanne McKenna

Ward 2

*Ira Novoselsky

Robert E. Bent Certified

Ward 3

*Arthur F. Guinasso Certified

Ward 4

*Patrick M. Keefe, Jr.

Ward 5

*John F. Powers

Eric Lampedecchio Certified

Ward 6

Nicholas Moulaison, Sr.

Francis C. Sarro

Richard Joseph Serino

School Committee

*Susan J. Gravellese

*Frederick A. Sannella

*Carol A. Tye

John F. Kingston

Albert J. Terminiello, Jr.

*Incumbent