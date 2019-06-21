Learning for the Love of It

Annual Summer Open House to Showcase Lifelong Learning Opportunities Sponsored by OLLI at UMass Boston

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at the University of Massachusetts Boston will host its summer open house on Wednesday, June 26. The event will take place on the UMass Boston campus in University Hall starting at 10:30 a.m. The program is open to people 50 years and older who are interested in belonging to an organization that provides educational courses and opportunities as well as social events.

The open house allows guests to meet current OLLI members, learn more about the organization, and explore how to participate in the program, whether that is taking courses, being part of the walking group, or sharing your own passion and knowledge through teaching a class. The fall course catalog will be available at the open house, and attendees will hear about the various fall events planned. Light refreshments will also be served.

Lifelong learning appeals to people for many different reasons. Some enjoy the chance to continue acquiring knowledge (one is never too older to learn!) and impressing their children and grandchildren with what they have learned! “If you join OLLI, you can and will exercise your brain as you learn new ways for mental stimulation. My liberal arts degree required me to read Shakespeare and poetry. My OLLI experience enabled me to thoroughly enjoy Shakespeare and not just read poetry but write poetry,” states John Cheney, an OLLI member and resident of Rockland.

Others come to relish the social connections that are made in and out of the classroom, as many members go to theatre productions, explore new restaurants, and travel to great destinations with their fellow learners. OLLI member Kathy Farrell of Jamaica Plain had concerns about retirement: “I was nervous about retirement – what would I do all day? OLLI SOLVED THAT! I love the classes, activities, facilitators and the new friends I’ve met. What a wonderful experience.”

Somerville resident and OLLI member Anne Kelly sums it up: “OLLI offers such a wide variety of interesting courses and activities for its members. There’s something for everyone! The best part of being a member of OLLI is the friends I’ve made who share common interests with me. As I always say, ‘There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t met!'”

To register for this event, please call the OLLI office at 617.287.7312 or email at [email protected] More information on the organization can be found on its website: www.umb.edu/olli.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UMass Boston is an inclusive member-powered organization that offers educational, cultural and social programs to inspire adult learners ages 50+. Our non-credit courses are taught by volunteers in a classroom setting but with no homework, tests, or grades! Based at the Dorchester campus, OLLI also offers programs at the Braintree and Hingham public libraries. The organization is funded by The Bernard Osher Foundation and is part of a national network of 123 OLLis. OLLI at UMass Boston is housed in the Gerontology Institute, which is part of the McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies.