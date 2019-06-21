Horses and Heroes Foundation to Name a Horse in Honor of RFD Chief Chris Bright

The Horses and Heroes Foundation will name a horse in honor of Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright in recognition of his distinguished career in public safety.

Bright becomes the first individual from the firefighting profession to be so honored, according to Revere resident Skyllar Mullvaney, founder and executive director of the foundation.

The thoroughbred, which will be named “Chief Bright” will become a new member of the U.S. Park Police Mounted Unit in Washington, D.C.

The honor has been accorded to several police officers, most recently to five members of the Lynn Police Department who were the recipients of the Trooper Hanna Award for bravery.

Bright is a graduate of Revere High School, Suffolk University and the New England School of Law. Following in the footsteps of his father, Paul Bright Sr., Chris began his career in the firefighting profession in 1986. He was appointed chief of the Revere Fire Department in 2016. Throughout his career, Bright has been known for going above and beyond the call of duty and being a mentor to other firefighters.

“I’m honored to receive this designation from the Foundation,” said Bright humbly.

Bright will be recognized at the official awards ceremony that will be held in Revere in October.