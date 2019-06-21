City Council Approves FY20 Budget

The Revere City Council approved a city operating budget of $203.4 million for the Fiscal Year 2020 at the Council meeting Monday night. The total of expenditures for the year is $217,053,143, which is a 5.6 percent increase from this past year’s budget.

Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo, chair of the Council’s Ways and Means Committee was the only councillor to vote against approving the new budget. Rizzo, who is a candidate for mayor, made his objections to the budget increase clear in an interview following the meeting and in a live town hall broadcast on Facebook later Monday evening (see related story).

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers, who voted in favor of the new budget, said, “I supported the new budget because it included many of the services that needed to be offered to the public, such as street and sidewalk repairs, drainage improvements, public safety (police, fire), recreation services, and additional school funding for teachers because of the increased enrollment in our schools.”

Council President Arthur Guinasso thanked Rizzo and the subcommittee for their work during the budget process that included presentations by department heads and public hearings to discuss the budget.