RHS Sports Roundup

Revere boys do well at decathalon meet, bring home trophy

A contingent of six members of the Revere High boys outdoor track & field team competed in the State Decathlon North competition last Monday and Tuesday and turned in fine performances.

“We finished very well both as individuals and as a team,” said RHS head coach Sam Ros. “The boys finished second overall as a team. It was a very good couple of days for us and a great way to finally end the season. Revere has never earned a team plaque at the decathlon until this year.

“Our top finisher was our best athlete all year, Antony Arias. We had four boys, including Antony (10th overall in the competition), finish in the top 25,” added Ros. “The others were Cam Ventura 17th, Rayan Riazi 23rd, Fray Del Rosario 24th, Idriss Taoujni 40th, and Matt DaRocha 50th.”

RHS softball team drops tourney opener

The Revere High softball team’s season came to an end with a 5-2 loss at Reading in a preliminary round contest of the Division 1 North Sectional of the MIAA state softball tournament last Thursday.

The Lady Patriots (10-10 on the season) entered the tourney as the 23rd seed of the 24 teams in the D-1 North. Reading was the 10th seed with a 13-7 regular season mark.

The contest was a microcosm of the struggles the Lady Patriots faced all season. Revere jumped out to a 2-0 in the top of the first thanks to a two-RBI double by Danielle Dion that brought home teammates Lynzie Anderson and Julianna Raffa.

However, that would prove to be the apogee for the Lady Patriots’ effort on the day. Reading chipped away with a run in second and then brought the contest back to level at 2-2 with another solo marker in the fourth.

Reading then pulled away with a three-run rally in the sixth on a pair of base hits and a line drive into the gap in left center that became a home run thanks to the lack of fencing in the outfield — an inexplicable circumstance for a state tourney game.

“The game was symptomatic of the way we played all year,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello. “We often grabbed early leads on our opponents, but then could not hold on and put them away.”

RHS senior Olivia McManus went all the way in the pitcher’s circle, limiting Reading to seven hits and striking out six opponents.

The contest marked the last game in a Revere uniform for Olivia and fellow seniors Dion and Joli Giuliano, all three of whom contributed immensely to the RHS softball program over the past four years.

“We’ll miss those three girls tremendously,” noted Ciccarello. “But we have a good nucleus of returning players that will bode well for next year.”

Sophomore Alexis Iacoviello, who played at catcher and third base, was the lone Lady Patriot named to the All-Conference all-star team.