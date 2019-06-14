News Briefs

Support Group Meeting Scheduled

National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater North Shore is hosting a Family & Friends Support Group and a new Individual (Peer) Support Group on Wednesday June 26 from 7 – 8:30 pm at Beverly Hospital, 85 Herrick St., Beverly MA. The two groups are for family and friends of those dealing with mental health challenges and for individuals (peers) and they meet the last Wednesday of Every Month . For more information e-mail [email protected] or call 617-984-0504 and leave a message. Also visit www.namigreaternorthshore.org.

Legislature Approves Chapter 90 Funds

The Massachusetts Legislature passed a bill this week authorizing $200 million for Chapter 90 funding to help municipalities complete road, bridge and infrastructure improvement projects. The bill also facilitates the financing of $1.5 billion for highway projects and $200 million for rail projects at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

“Chapter 90 funds help keep the Commonwealth moving by providing direct assistance to our cities and towns for essential repairs and roadway projects,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “By doing so, we contribute to the economic vitality of our state and the quality of life for our residents.”

“Not only will these funds provide critical resources to cities and towns across the Commonwealth and fortify larger regional transportation projects, they will create jobs and spur economic growth,” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “These investments support our vibrant economy by improving our transportation infrastructure.”

“Each year, the Legislature invests in Chapter 90 funding to help cities and towns across the Commonwealth with critical improvements to roads, and I am once again proud to support this legislation which will help cities like Revere,” said Representative RoseLee Vincent (D-Revere). “I thank Speaker DeLeo, Chairman Strauss, Boncore and the entire Transportation Committee for their work in crafting this bill that provides needed dollars to help municipalities with roadway infrastructure.”

“These critical funds will ensure that our transit needs are addressed all across the Commonwealth,” said House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Aaron Michlewitz (D-Boston).

“The state of our infrastructure has a direct effect on Massachusetts’ economic possibilities and quality of life, for both people and businesses,” saidSenator Michael J Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “By supporting our cities’ and towns’ projects, these funds will have a positive impact on every person and industry in the Commonwealth.”

“The Commonwealth’s roads, bridges and arteries are our economy’s life blood,’ said Transportation Committee Chair Senator Joseph Boncore (D-Winthrop). These appropriations approved today will go a long way toward providing our municipalities with the financial resources they need to ensure our infrastructure is building toward state of good repair.”

“The towns and cities throughout the Commonwealth will again receive this timely assistance for care of their local roads,” said Transportation Committee Chair Representative William M. Straus (D- Mattapoisett). “Through good and bad economic times, the Legislature has consistently provided this important aid to the communities.”

Officers and Board Members named

The Revere Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Slate of Officers and Board Members for the 2019-2021 term.

Join your chamber in welcoming these dedicated volunteer board members at our Installation Luncheon on June 21at 12 p.m. at Casa Lucia

R.S.V.P. with your ticket purchase online at www.reverechamber.org

2019 -2021 Revere Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Brian Davis, Minuteman Press, RCOC President

Wendy L. Millar-Page, Revere Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director

Karen A.Gallo, East Boston Savings Bank (Broadway),RCOC Treasurer

Melinda Cashman, ServPro, RCOC Secretary

John Bonaparte, Magic & More Productions, Board of Directors

Thomas Hankard, Webster First Credit Union, Board of Directors

Maria Valentini-Brito, EBNHC, Board of Directors

Stephen Williams, Rent-A-Tool, Board of Directors

Godfrey Duncan, Tailor Designed Luxury, Board of Directors

Amanda Portillo, Compass Career Directions, Board of Directors

Pat Lospennato, Citizens Bank, Board of Directors

Juan-Carlos Ferrufino, Ferrufino Consulting & Associates, Board of Directors

Brenda Diaz, Four Points by Sheraton, Board of Directors.