RHS Students Set to Graduate this Evening

Students from the Revere High School’s (RHS) class of 2019 are scheduled to walk across the stage this evening at Harry Della Russo Stadium to pick up their diplomas, an achievement that will live with each graduate for years to come.

Graduation will kick off at 6:00 p.m. at the Stadium with roughly 465 graduates according to Revere School Superintendent Dianne Kelly.

This year’s valedictorian is Julia Tran who will attend Dartmouth College in New Hampshire in the fall. The class of 2019’s salutatorian Kiet Vu and Class President is Jenna Wells. Tran, Vu and Wells will deliver speeches during the commencement exercises.

The National Anthem will be sung by students Nadira Batista Martinez and Jackeline Chavez followed by a greeting from RHS Principal Dr. John Perella.

Mayor Brian Arrigo will also provide some words for the graduates as well as School Committee Vice Chair Michael Ferrante and Poet Laureate Rebecca Villatoro-Alvarez.

Elizabeth Mirasolo will deliver this year’s Faculty Address.

“We are just incredibly honored to have worked with all of these young people,” said Superintendent Kelly. “This year, in addition to our two posse Scholars, we have two QuestBridge Scholars – a first for Revere. We have students moving on to colleges and universities across the commonwealth and the country including MIT, Syracuse, Bucknell, Mryn Mawr, and Dartmouth. They take with them over $420,000 in scholarships. In addition, several students have enrolled in trade programs and several others will defend our country in the Armed forces. We are so proud of all of them!”