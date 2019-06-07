RHS Sports Roundup

RHS softball awaits tourney opponent

The Revere High softball team’s first-round opponent will be Peabody High School in the upcoming Division 1 North Sectional of the MIAA state softball tournament. The game will be held in Peabody.

The Lady Patriots wrapped up their regular season on Sunday, dropping a 4-3 decision to Austin Prep to finish with a 10-10 record.

The Lady Patriots trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, but rallied for two runs and had the tying and winning runs on base. However, the Lady Patriots could not push them across the plate and fell short by a run.

Lynzie Anderson, who played at shortstop for the first time in her RHS career, led the RHS offense with a triple and a two-run double..

“Overall, we played well,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello. “We avoided giving the other team a big inning, which has been our downfall this season.”

Tourney time for RHS lax, girls tennis

The Revere High girls and boys lacrosse teams and the girls tennis teams played in the MIAA state tournament this past week.

The girls lacrosse squad was set to open play in the Division 1 North Sectional of the MIAA state tournament yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest at Lawrence Stadium against Central Catholic.

The Lady Patriots entered the tourney as the 12th seed among the 15 teams in the D-1 North wth a 12-8 regular-season record. Central Catholic is the fifth seed with a 13-5 mark. The winner will move on to face the winner of the Marblehead vs. Melrose contest.

The RHS boys lacrosse team was ousted from the tourney with a 15-10 loss to Peabody Monday evening at Harry Della Russo Stadium. The Patriots were the eighth seed among the 13 teams in the D-1 North with a 14-4 record. Peabody was the ninth seed with an 11-6 record. The RHS girls tennis team hosted Methuen on Monday in the opening round of the D-1 North team tennis tournament, but came up short by a 4-1 decision. Coach Carla Maniscalco’s Lady Patriots were the seventh seed in the D-1 North with a 9-7 record, while Methuen was the 10th seeded-team.