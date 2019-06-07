Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Asha Deepthi Kadiyala Graduates from Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands is proud to congratulate Asha Deepthi Kadiyala of Revere on their graduation. Kadiyala completed their Master of Science in Information Systems and Security in Information Systems Security during the 2018-2019 academic year.

This is the largest group of graduates Cumberlands has ever celebrated. The school conferred 26 types of degrees to 1,537 students during its recent annual commencement ceremonies.

In a letter to the Class of 2019, Dr. Larry Cockrum, University President, stated, “Today you have reached an important milestone in your ife. Your hard work and dedication have paid off… All of us at University of the Cumberlands are proud of you and your stellar accomplishments.”

Cockrum continued, “Please know that no matter where your life leads, you will always be a member of the Cumberlands family. And, just like family, we all wish the best for you and your future endeavors.”

Congratulations to all the newest graduates of University of the Cumberlands!

Belschner receives Crown and Shield Award

A day before their Sunday, May 12 commencement, a select number of exemplary students were honored with the College’s Crown and Shield Award during a luncheon with their families and College administrators.

Andrew Belschner of Revere, earned a degree in history. He served in a number of important student leadership roles during his undergraduate journey including admissions ambassador and ESL Argentina program student ambassador; orientation leader; class president; Student Government Association Senator, treasurer and vice president for academic affairs. In nominating Belscher for the award, a member of the College shared that “Andrew can be described as many things – funny, smart, kind, cute. But nobody could ever call this guy negative or grumpy.” Following graduation, Belscher is travelling to Bermuda and Europe with his family.

The Crown and Shield awards is a tradition at Assumption, celebrated since 1952. The award was established as a result of students appealing to the administration to develop a special recognition for outstanding seniors. The crown and shield exist as key icons in the College seal.

Those recognized with this award have demonstrated outstanding leadership and participated in selfless service to the College throughout his or her four years of study. Students are recognized members of the Assumption College Community who have protected (shield) and furthered (crown) in the interests of the student body and the College in the various areas of leadership and community service to students and others.

“Crown and Shield recipients, your families are very proud of you today and they have that right to be proud,” said Dr. Catherine WoodBrooks, vice president of student affairs. “You have been selected as the outstanding student leaders in the Class of 2019, a designation afforded to only three percent of the graduating class. It should be noted that many of you also lead through service to others and have experienced the joy of giving that will undoubtedly continue throughout your lives.”

Cheever Makes the Dean’s List

Chancellor Rick Caulfield at the University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) is proud to recognize Trisha Cheever of Revere, Massachusetts for scholarly achievement.

Students on the Dean’s or Chancellor’s list are undergraduates admitted to a certificate or degree program at UAS. Eligibility is based on a minimum of 12 credits of graded (letter grades A, B, C, D and F) course work for the semester through the UA system. Dean’s List students are recognized for achieving a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.99 during the Spring 2019 semester.

The University of Alaska Southeast has campuses in Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka. It offers a broad range of study, with special emphasis in marine biology, biology, education, business, outdoor studies, fisheries, workforce development, and maritime training. UAS is known for unique high-impact, experiential learning opportunities. UAS offers flexible degrees that are offered both on-campus and online.

Monique Cohen named to the Becker College Dean’s List

Monique Cohen, of Revere, has been named to the Becker College Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. Cohen is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Veterinary Science, Pre-Veterinary Concentration.

The Dean’s List recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester – September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete (I) or withdrawal/failing (WF) grades.

Becker College is an undergraduate and graduate, career-focused private college, providing a supportive and inclusive learning community that prepares graduates for their first to last careers. Nearly 1,800 students from the United States and around the world live and learn on the College’s Worcester and Leicester campuses. With nationally recognized programs in nursing, game design and animal studies, Becker has been consistently ranked as a “Best College” for undergraduate education by The Princeton Review.

Local students ON Curry College Dean’s List

Curry College is proud to announce that the following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester.

Adrien Martinez of Revere

Valentina Nabukenya of Revere

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes, and have no grade lower than a “C” for the semester.

Founded in 1879, Curry College is a private, four-year, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Mass. Curry extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth, Mass. Curry offers 27 undergraduate majors, as well as graduate degrees in business, education, criminal justice, and nursing, with a combined enrollment of approximately 3,000 students. The student body consists of approximately 2,000 traditional undergraduate students, and over 1,000 continuing education and graduate students. Approximately 75 percent of its students reside on the Curry campus. The largest majors are business management, communication, nursing, criminal justice, and education. The College offers a wide array of extra-curricular activities ranging from 14 NCAA Division III athletic teams to an outstanding theatre program. Visit us on the web at www.curry.edu.

Luis Prieto Named to Emerson College Dean’s

Luis Prieto, a resident of Revere, has been named to the Emerson College Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. Prieto is majoring in Creative Writing BFA. The requirement to make Emerson’s Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Located in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,750 undergraduates and 750 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 80 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its study and internship programs in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic. A new, permanent facility on Sunset Boulevard for its L.A.-based program opened in January 2014. The College has an active network of 39,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts.

Escolero Graduates From the College of the Holy Cross

Laura Escolero, of Revere (02151), received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross at its 173rd commencement on May 24. Nearly 700 students received degrees this year at Holy Cross, in exercises at which prominent American educator Jane McAuliffe, a world-renowned scholar of Islam and one of the senior leaders at the Library of Congress, was the principal speaker. About Holy Cross The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Martins Graduates from Lasell College

Lasell College honored the Class of 2019 at the institution’s 165th Commencement ceremony. The ceremony took place on the College’s Taylor Field and recognized a record number of graduate and undergraduate degree recipients.

Jennifer Martins of Revere graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Psychology.

Congressman Joseph Kennedy III addressed the graduating class, encouraging them to embrace change.

“Don’t fear it, don’t run from it, and don’t back down,” he said.

Fahey Earns Degree from the University of Vermont

Megan Fahey of Boston, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Sciences during commencement ceremonies on May 19, at the University of Vermont.

The university conferred degrees this year on an estimated 3,275 graduates, including 2,580 bachelor’s, 452 master’s, 138 doctoral and 105 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2019 includes graduates from 43 states and 36 countries.

Darren Walker who presides over the Ford Foundation, one of the world’s most influential social justice philanthropies and one of the largest private foundations in the United States, delivered the address.

Since 1791, the University of Vermont has worked to move humankind forward. Committed to both research and teaching, UVM professors — world-class researchers, scholars, and artists — bring their discoveries into the classroom and their students into the field. Located in Burlington, Vermont, one of the nation’s most vibrant small cities and top college towns, UVM is a Public Ivy and top 100 national research university educating 10,513 undergraduate students, 1,542 graduate students, 826 certificate and non-degree students, and 459 M.D. students in the Larner College of Medicine.

Redding receives degree from Quinnipiac

Daniel Redding, of Revere, received a Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice from Quinnipiac University.

About Quinnipiac University Quinnipiac is a private, coeducational, nonsectarian institution located 90 minutes north of New York City and two hours from Boston. The university enrolls 7,000 full-time undergraduate and 3,000 graduate and part-time students in 110 degree programs through its Schools of Business, Communications, Education, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Medicine, Nursing and the College of Arts and Sciences. Quinnipiac is now classified as a Doctoral/Professional University, a recently created category by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education that recognizes Quinnipiac’s commitment to providing high-quality professional and doctoral degree programs at the graduate level. Quinnipiac also is recognized in Princeton Review’s “The Best 381 Colleges.” The Chronicle of Higher Education has named Quinnipiac among the Great Colleges to Work For(r). For more information, please visit qu.edu. Connect with Quinnipiac on Facebook at facebook.com/quinnipiacunews and follow Quinnipiac on Twitter @QuinnipiacU.

Olusekun Earns Degree from Wesleyan University

On May 26, Sultan Olusekun of Revere earned a BA degree in Economics from Wesleyan University.

Olusekun previously attended Belmont Hill School.

Wesleyan University is a private, non-sectarian liberal arts university in Middletown, Conn. Founded in 1831, Wesleyan offers its 3,000 undergraduates and 200 graduate students a demanding educational environment characterized by boldness, rigor and practical idealism. At Wesleyan, distinguished scholar-teachers work closely with students in more than 45 fields of study. The university seeks to build a diverse, energetic community of students, faculty and staff who think critically and creatively and value independence of mind and the generosity of spirit. Located two hours from both New York and Boston, the campus overlooks downtown Middletown and the Connecticut River. For more information, visit www.wesleyan.edu.

Local Residents Receive Academic Honors

Northeastern University announces spring semester 2019 Dean’s List Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following students were recently named to the University’s dean’s list for the spring semester, which ended in April 2019. * Revere resident Elmer G. Figueroa, majoring in bioengineering * Revere resident Hang L. Nguyen, majoring in business administration * Revere resident Timur Berilo, majoring in chemical engineering * Revere resident Walter Galdamez, majoring in computer engineering * Revere resident Elizabeth G. Bernabel, majoring in design * Revere resident Israel J. Adam, majoring in health science

• Revere resident Noah P. Adamson, majoring in political science, To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean. About Northeastern Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university that pushes learning and discovery far beyond the boundaries of classroom and campus. The university offers a comprehensive range of undergraduate and graduate programs leading to degrees through the doctorate. Northeastern’s campuses in Boston, Charlotte, N.C., San Francisco, Seattle, and Toronto are hubs for learning, research, and innovation.

Raquel-Alexa Dicenso Named to SNHU Dean’s List

Raquel-Alexa Dicenso of Revere has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2019 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 86-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 130,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers over 300 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.