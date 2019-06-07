Police Briefs 06-05-2019

Longstanding Feud



A Boulevard man has been charged after allegedly threatening a long-time rival with a firearm in Butler Circle May 26.

Police were called around in the afternoon on May 26 when the victim reported an altercation with a man he has had problems with in the past. The man first got into an argument with the victim at Wonderland Marketplace and kicked his door.

Then, about 20 minutes later, the victim told police that the man saw him at Butler Circle. The man recognized the victim and backed his car into him while in the roadway.

The man then got out of the car and lifted up his shirt to the victim, exposing a firearm allegedly in the man’s waistline.

He then got back in the car and left.

Police identified the man and are summonsing him to court.

George Orchi, 55, of 505 Boulevard, was charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,200, leaving the scene of property damage, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Spit on Officer

A woman from Lynn has been charged with shoplifting and spitting on a police officer in the Wonderland Marketplace May 24.

Police were called to the Big Lots store around 5 p.m. for a woman that was suspected of shoplifting. Police confronted her in the parking lot as she was loading up things.

At that point, she allegedly spit on officers.

Mariaelena Cincotti, 36, of Lynn, was charged with shoplifting and assault and battery.

Memorial Day Flag Desecration

Revere Police took a report on Memorial Day, May 27, from a man on Squire Road who reported his American flag display had been vandalized.

The man informed police around noon that he has about 24 small flags he places in his yard, and they were stolen and broken on Memorial Day.

It had also happened one time previously.

Coffee in the Face

One man from Acton was arrested when he got angry for being refused alcohol service, and then threw coffee at the bartender.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 29, police were called to Margarita’s Restaurant for a man who had thrown hot coffee at a bartender. The man had come in and tried to order alcohol, but was denied under Tips training methods. The man then threw coffee at the bartender and was uncooperative when police arrived.

He also pushed an officer at the scene.

Richard Porter, 56, of Acton, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and one warrant.

Not so Fast Food

A Parkway man got his fourth drunk driving charge on Memorial Day when he fell asleep in the Wendy’s drive-thru while allegedly being intoxicated.

Around 8:33 p.m., police were called to the Wendy’s on Squire Road for a man allegedly causing a problem.

Police found the man had dozed off while in the drive-thru, and had hit the car in front of him.

After an investigation, it was determined he was intoxicated. It was his fourth OUI charge.

Phong Tran, 31, of 751 Parkway, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (fourth offense), driving under the influence with a license suspended for driving under the influence, negligent operation, wanton destruction of property under $1,200, and habitual traffic offender.