Local 4 Endorsements

The following is a letter to Caniddate for City Council John Correggio from Local 4 International Union of Operating Engineers.

Dear John,

Local 4 is pleased to endorse your candidacy for Revere City Council. We are pleased to assist you, and would convey a sense that, with your strong support of issues affecting our working families in the Commonwealth, you can count on our support.

Sincerely yours, William D. McLaughlin

Business Manager