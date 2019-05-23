Obituaries 05-22-2019

Joan McBain

Beloved by her family

Joan (Sharpe) McBain, a longtime Revere resident, passed away following a long illness on Friday, May 17, at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House of North Reading. She was 80 years old.

Born in Cambridge, she came to live in Revere over 70 years ago and was a graduate of St. Rose High School, Class of 1956. Her entire career and life was consumed by her family’s needs and fulfilling them to perfection. Joan possessed an unassuming personality with an abundance of love that she shared with many.

She was the beloved wife of 54 years of Richard M. McBain, Sr., the cherished mother of Karen M. Arneil and her husband, Scott J. of Melrose, Kelley A. Settipane of Revere, Michelle E. Robinson and her husband, James of Methuen and Richard M. McBain, Jr. and his wife, Colleen D. of North Reading; cherished grandmother of James F. and Ryan J. Arneil, both of Melrose, Alisha C. and Martino R. Settipane, both of Revere, Zachary J. Robinson of Methuen and Matthew R., Brendan J. and Erin M. McBain, all of North Reading and dear sister of the late Frederick Sharpe. She is also lovingly survived by her sister in law, Kathleen “Kathy” (Skiffington) Sharpe of Revere and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805.

Janet Stec

Retired Registered Nurse and diabetic educator

Janet L. (Gallo) Stec of Lynn, a former longtime resident of Revere, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 15 at Beverly Hospital after a brief illness. She was 72 years old.

Janet was born and raised in Revere. She was educated in Revere Public Schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1964.

After graduation, she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated from the Somerville Hospital Nursing School where she earned her R.N. Degree. Janet always wanted to be a nurse in the Emergency Room.

She began a long career at the Winthrop Community Hospital, where she worked for over 20 years. She then took a position at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center as an urgent care nurse and a diabetic educator for 15 years before retiring.

Janet married William Stec on Dec. 7, 1969, after a six-year courtship. The couple resided in Revere, and together they began to raise their family. For the past 15 years, she and her husband have lived in Lynn.

Janet was known for her flare for interior decorating. She loved making her home beautiful with furnishings and home décor and also got great pleasure from creating floral arrangements in her spare time. Janet was known by her family as a “collector of many things.”

Above all else, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

The devoted wife, just shy of 50 years, to William A. Stec, Sr. of Lynn, she was the beloved daughter of the late Vincent J. and Lena M. (Cogliano) Gallo; loving mother of William A. Stec, Jr. and his wife, Christine of Dedham, Robin L. Trainor and her husband, Derek J. of Peabody and Ryan J. Stec and his wife, Tiffany M. of Lynnfield; adored nana of Lexi, Dylan, Mackenzie, Brayden and Bryce and dear sister of Vincent J. Gallo, Jr. and John J. Gallo and his wife, Karen, all of Peabody. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, dear friends and colleagues.

Arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, New England Chapter, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

Sylvia O’Connell

40-year employee of Straeger Shoe

Funeral services were held privately in the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, Revere for Sylvia T. O’Connell, a lifetime resident of Revere and a 40-year employee of Straeger Shoe, who died on Tuesday, May 14, at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett following a brief illness. She was 86 years old.

Sylvia was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1950 and loved her home town and its history. She was an employee of Straeger Shoe in Revere where she worked as an assembler for over 40 years. She lived in the same house for her entire life. Sylvia led a very humble and quiet life. She was often seen walking on Broadway with her pink cane and cream colored hat. Her favorite things were pretty flowers and chocolates. It was her favorite treat to indulge.

She was the devoted and cherished daughter of the late John and Edith L. (Ward) O’Connell and the dear friend of Phyllis D. Finnegan and her husband, Thomas of Saugus.

