Commission Okays Beer Garden for Renegades Games at Harry Della Russo

For the first time in the history of Harry Della Russo Stadium, beer is going to be allowed, served in plastic cups during only three games of the Boston Renegades, a women’s tackle football team, in June.

The Licensing Commission approved the three one-day malt licenses at its May 15 meeting.

Beer will be served at games on June 1, June 15 and June 29.

The commission also approved licenses to the City of Revere for upcoming Farmer’s Markets to be held at 249 Broadway on Fridays from July to October from noon. to 8 p.m. In its fifth year, the Farmer’s Market has farmers, a food cart and a food truck, as well as activities for families.

Also approved for the city was the licenses for the “Revere Summer Night Series” at Donnelly Square in Beachmont on Friday, June 14 from 4-8 p.m. The event consists of food trucks, music, art and entertainment.

In other business:

• The commission approved a request for extension of hours at Sabrine Bakery & Café, 91 Centennial Avenue. During Ramadan the café will be open until 2 a.m.

• St, Mary’s Holy Name Society received licenses for an event on Saturday, June 8 for a Flag Day Dinner Dance.

• The Revere Lodge #1171, 198 Shirley Ave., was granted a change in officers.

• El Penol 2, 570A Broadway was granted a malt/wine restaurant to be operated 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Use of television and radio permitted.

• Ocean Liquors, 210 Shirley Ave., was approved for the change in officers/directors and a transfer of stock